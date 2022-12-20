SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were killed when a driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car on Friday, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies said. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the San Tan Valley area. Investigators said a driver was going south on Gantzel Road near Painted Desert Drive when, for some reason, they crossed the dirt median, went into the northbound lanes, and hit another car. Both people in the first car died. The driver heading north was taken to the hospital but should survive. PCSO said Gantzel Road was closed from Empire Boulevard to Painted Desert Drive but reopened just before 8 p.m.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO