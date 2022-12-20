Read full article on original website
AZFamily
2 dead after driver goes into wrong lanes and crashes into another car in Pinal County
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were killed when a driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car on Friday, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies said. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the San Tan Valley area. Investigators said a driver was going south on Gantzel Road near Painted Desert Drive when, for some reason, they crossed the dirt median, went into the northbound lanes, and hit another car. Both people in the first car died. The driver heading north was taken to the hospital but should survive. PCSO said Gantzel Road was closed from Empire Boulevard to Painted Desert Drive but reopened just before 8 p.m.
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on Broadway Boulevard
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is dead after he collided with another car early Saturday morning, Dec. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 8400 block of Broadway Boulevard in response to the collision. The 37-year-old motorcyclist was found suffering from severe injuries. Though...
TPD: Officers seize 10K fentanyl pills, gun at traffic stop
Police say officers stopped Aaron Mendivil in the 900 block of West Irvington Road and found the drugs and a gun.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pinal County authorities look for man, missing boy; find vehicle in Yuma
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. Michael Ruiz allegedly took Benjamin Ruiz in violation of a court order, and deputies are concerned about the boy’s safety.
Police: Deadly wreck involving bike and ambulance on Craycroft Wednesday
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bike and a vehicle Wednesday morning. Police say the crash was in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road. Craycroft was closed.
AZFamily
New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts. Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. Updated: 9 hours ago.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Old garage finds new life with restoration
It took a year and $900,000 to complete, but the newly restored garage at Steam Pump Ranch officially opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 10. Jon Schumacher, outdoor recreation and resource manager, said he and his staff will move from their offices in Naranja Park within the next two weeks. He has high hopes for this new venue.
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
Police identify pedestrian killed on Flowing Wells Road Tuesday
Tucson police responded to a deadly wreck in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road Tuesday. Police say the wreck happened just before 5 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Amber Alert issued for Pinal County boy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. The PCSO said Michael Ruiz, 30, left Arizona City around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.
CCSO: Former Tucson police officer arrested on human smuggling charges
In a Facebook post, CCSO said that members of its Criminal Interdiction Team arrested 37-year-old Richard Daniel, who was transporting five undocumented migrants on Highway 80.
realestatedaily-news.com
QuikTrip Coming to Valencia Crossings, Closed on site for $2.5 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 22, 2022) -- QuikTrip, an Oklahoma Corporation, purchased approximately 5.3 acres of land Valencia Crossings, near Valencia and I-10 from Valencia Crossing Long Term Investment Company, LLC for $2,500,000 ($10.83 PSF). The sale closed on December 16. Quik Trip intends to build a C-Store/Travel Center on the...
KOLD-TV
Health officials warn of animal tranquilizer “xylazine” contaminating illicit drugs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System is out with a warning about a new drug on Arizona streets. Xylazine is an animal tranquiller used by veterinarians, but now it’s showing up on the streets combined with other illegal drugs, like fentanyl. “You...
realestatedaily-news.com
HSL Properties adds to their Portfolio with key parcel in The Crossroads at Gladden
TUCSON, ARIZONA (December 23, 2022) — HSL Gladden Farms Crossroads Block 3, LLC an affiliate of HSL Properties, Inc. of Tucson (Omar Mireles, President) closed on +/- 22 acres known as Block 3 of The Crossroads at Gladden specific plan in Marana. The purchase price was $6,349,058 ($288,594 per acre).
13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted
A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
realestatedaily-news.com
Silverbell Plaza Retail in Tucson, AZ Sells for $22 Million
SRS Real Estate Partners announced today it has completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson, AZ. John Redfield, a Senior Vice President with SRS’ Investment Properties Group out of Newport Beach, CA,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
APPROVED: New Arizona Farms subdivision north of Florence
FLORENCE — A 761-acre mixed-use development called Arizona Farms, which includes 2,311 single-family homes plus higher-density housing and commercial areas, was approved Wednesday north of downtown Florence. The Pinal County Board of Supervisors approved rezoning and a Planned Area Development overlay zone. The community is bounded by Arizona Farms...
