Saint Francisville, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana

There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

St. Martinville man loses his life in early morning crash

St. Martinville, La (KLFY) – On Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits in St. Martin Parish. According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Hayes, 34 of St. Martinville. The initial investigation reveals that the crash occurred as Hayes […]
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures

It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
LOUISIANA STATE

