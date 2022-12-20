Read full article on original website
Listen to Papa Noel read 'Cajun Night Before Christmas': 'Ha, Gaston! Ha, Tiboy!'
The beloved Louisiana children's book, "The Cajun Night Before Christmas," celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It tells the story of a muskrat-clad St. Nick visiting the bayou. Instead of a sleigh, he has a skiff pulled by eight alligators with names like Gaston, Pierre, Suzette and Renee. The tale,...
Looking to spice up your Christmas playlist? Give these Louisiana songs a spin
Tired of hearing the same old Christmas tunes? Great as the classics often are, there are hundreds more fun holiday songs that tend to fly under the radar and languish in relative, and undeserved, obscurity. Given Louisiana's rich musical history, it's no surprise that there are plenty of local gems...
Grandmother's Buttons is closing its doors, but its heirloom pieces will live on
For 37 years, Grandmother's Buttons has floated in time, anchored by its 19th- and 20th-century antique button jewelry on the fringes of the digital age. The business has a website, and it's easily found on social media, but a part of Grandmother's Buttons' charm has been untainted by time in St. Francisville's historic district.
Cold snap could last through Christmas; here's how some in Baton Rouge are handling it
Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state. Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend. A massive arctic cold...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
Simple steps can protect plants against Christmas blast of cold air
BATON ROUGE - The arrival of bitter cold air across the WBRZ viewing area brings more than just a Christmas chill -- it threatens to damage or kill certain plants if proper care isn't taken to protect them. Much of southern Louisiana will dip below 20 degrees over the holiday...
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Hard freezes at night; White Christmas possible...but it's not what you think
Hard freezes are expected for Acadiana over the next couple of nights with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s, and with frost more likely toward Sunday morning we have a White Christmas...
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
One of the stars of this year's Rose Parade? Louisiana strawberries — and the Strawberry Queen
As viewers tune in for the 134th Rose Parade in the new year, they can expect to see a Louisiana-themed float and a local festival queen bringing the taste of Tangipahoa strawberries to California. The Rose Parade, which rolls Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, will feature a Tangipahoa Parish rider...
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
St. Martinville man loses his life in early morning crash
St. Martinville, La (KLFY) – On Saturday, Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 347 north of the city limits in St. Martin Parish. According to LSP, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Hayes, 34 of St. Martinville. The initial investigation reveals that the crash occurred as Hayes […]
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze
As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures
It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
This Is The Biggest House In Louisiana
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Louisiana.
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver
Head-On Crash Claims the Life of 62-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Driver. Geismar, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on LA 928 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on December 22, 2022, resulted in the death of a 62-year-old unrestrained driver from Louisiana. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 22, 2022, that soon...
