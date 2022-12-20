ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock and different culture celebrations

LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares how different cultures celebrate holidays. Plus, we get updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City cancels final night of Santa Land due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather. Due...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 23rd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather update. Friday: A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Lubbock and points north through Noon CST. Highs will range from the mid 10s to mid 20s across the South Plains, with winds calming throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the northeast are expected later in the day. A mostly cloudy sky is expected around the region, with a few snow flurries remaining possible throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will be bitter cold once again, with lows in the single digits to upper 10s.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Afternoon Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 dead in pickup truck crash near Lubbock, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Lubbock County. Santiago Serbin Jr., 68 of Shallowater, lost his life in the crash which happened Wednesday at 6:41 p.m. along FM 2378, four miles southwest of Lubbock.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX

