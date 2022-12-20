LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather update. Friday: A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Lubbock and points north through Noon CST. Highs will range from the mid 10s to mid 20s across the South Plains, with winds calming throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the northeast are expected later in the day. A mostly cloudy sky is expected around the region, with a few snow flurries remaining possible throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will be bitter cold once again, with lows in the single digits to upper 10s.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO