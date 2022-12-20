Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock and different culture celebrations
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock shares how different cultures celebrate holidays. Plus, we get updates on events coming up. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the December edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Dec. 25-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of December 25th through the 31st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family stores to close early Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its stores will close early on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and will remain closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25). According to a press release from The United Family, stores will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal...
everythinglubbock.com
WTDR Dance Company presents student-led A Dancicle-The Tale of Cyndi on December 22 and 23
LUBBOCK, Texas— WTDR Dance Company is a 501c3 nonprofit organization where students receive training in ballet, African, tap, jazz, modern, contemporary and hip hop. They also provide enrichment classes for the students. For more information: thewtdr.org, FB: WTDR Dance Company, IG: The WTDR Dance Company, TikTok: wtdrdancecompany.
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
everythinglubbock.com
City cancels final night of Santa Land due to weather
LUBBOCK, Texas — With temperatures in the single digits Thursday morning, the City of Lubbock canceled the last night of Santa Land. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock:. City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department Cancels Final Night of Santa Land Due to Weather. Due...
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning weather update. Friday: A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Lubbock and points north through Noon CST. Highs will range from the mid 10s to mid 20s across the South Plains, with winds calming throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH out of the northeast are expected later in the day. A mostly cloudy sky is expected around the region, with a few snow flurries remaining possible throughout the day. Friday night into Saturday morning will be bitter cold once again, with lows in the single digits to upper 10s.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue. After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update. Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Afternoon Weather Update: December 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday afternoon weather update. Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH. Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds...
everythinglubbock.com
What a fun and yummy way to enjoy the holidays, Cookie Kits by Lane Grace Confections
LUBBOCK, Texas— A fun activity for the family to enjoy during the holidays. Plus, Santa will enjoy this yummy snack made especially for him. Lane Grace Confections offers cookies year around for your sweet tooth. Order your kits at FB: Lane Grace Confections or IG: @lanegraceconfections.
everythinglubbock.com
1 dead in pickup truck crash near Lubbock, DPS said
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Lubbock County. Santiago Serbin Jr., 68 of Shallowater, lost his life in the crash which happened Wednesday at 6:41 p.m. along FM 2378, four miles southwest of Lubbock.
Comments / 1