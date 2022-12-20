ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

2 men arrested for allegedly scamming residents in pine straw sales: Fairhope Police

By Whitney Leibold
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODIWX_0jpNF2Lg00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Fairhope Police Department said two people were arrested following nearly a month scam involving door-to-door sales of pine straw, according to a Facebook Post from the FHP .

Jarel Farley, 26, and Stanchavious Turner, 23, both residents of Georgia, were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Farley is charged with two counts of exploitation of the elderly and two counts of theft of property. Turner is charged with two counts of complicity.

2 arrested for trafficking more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl during ‘Operation Blue Christmas’

Police said the alleged scams took place from Nov. 16 until Dec. 5 all in Fairhope. Police said Farley and Turner “claimed to have left-over pine straw from a previous job and offered it a discount rate.”

After the homeowners agreed on an estimate per bale and the work was completed, they “insisted to be paid several thousand dollars above the estimate.”

When the victims confronted the men about the charge, police said the two tried to intimidate the homeowners when they were confronted about the change in price.

Lieutenant Shane Nolte with FHP said the victims were stunned when they were told their total for the job.

“They started to feel, I think, ‘I don’t want to say bullied, but maybe intimidated by the way he talked to them about, you owe me this money, I did the work, and now you got to pay me’ so they both ended up paying him in the long run, one used Venmo and one wrote a check,” said Nolte.

Police said they used the information on a check to identify Farel and Turner. They also warned of potentially more victims.

“Obviously, they have been making their rounds, they’ve been coming to Fairhope a lot, so if we do have more out there, please reach out to us,” said Nolte. “What they are doing is not right and we want to make sure that all our victims are taken care of.”

If you or if you know someone that could be another victim, contact Fairhope Police Department. at 251-928-2385.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
MOBILE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

SUSPECT NAMED IN THIS MORNINGS CHASE

At approximately 9:00 this morning, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident where it was reported that an individual in a black BMW had shot at another vehicle at the Publix in Navarre. Our deputies shortly located the suspect vehicle, and a high-speed chase ensued. During the...
NAVARRE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
PENSACOLA, FL
Alabama Now

Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral

An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy