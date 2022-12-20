ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Chilly Christmas weekend, warming up next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After dangerous wind chills and gusty winds yesterday and this morning, conditions should improve tonight. It will still be cold outside for the rest of the holiday weekend, however. Fortunately, temperatures will be on the rise next week. Find out more in the video above!. A...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

DOH crews work to clear roadways

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s treacherous conditions all over.”. Department of highway crews launched into action Friday morning and haven’t stopped since. The winter storm brought little snow to the area, but plenty of ice. “It’s more ice than wet roads.”. Mike Daley is the District...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply. FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy. EMS officials say this is to help take...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Winter storm alert for Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For days now, the notion of a winter storm arriving on Thursday as rain and changing to snow by Friday has been forecast by weather prediction models, but how accurate can forecast models be five days in advance? Good question. One change that has already occurred...
MORGANTOWN, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire

A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

