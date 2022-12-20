Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDTV
Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
wajr.com
Morgantown warming shelter at capacity as record cold weekend approaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The warming shelter at Hazel’s House of Hope is at capacity of 50 as temperatures fall to near zero. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties volunteer and shelter coordinator Becky Rodd said they expect the facility to be full through the weekend. “Our cots...
WDTV
Chilly Christmas weekend, warming up next week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After dangerous wind chills and gusty winds yesterday and this morning, conditions should improve tonight. It will still be cold outside for the rest of the holiday weekend, however. Fortunately, temperatures will be on the rise next week. Find out more in the video above!. A...
WDTV
Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
WDTV
Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
DOH crews work to clear roadways
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s treacherous conditions all over.”. Department of highway crews launched into action Friday morning and haven’t stopped since. The winter storm brought little snow to the area, but plenty of ice. “It’s more ice than wet roads.”. Mike Daley is the District...
WDTV
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
WDTV
Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply. FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy. EMS officials say this is to help take...
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
Hometown Hotdogs donates 100% of sales to food pantry
Marion County business Hometown Hotdogs and the people who support it, are celebrating a decade of taking care of the people in need in their community.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Whitening white items
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of whitening white items. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WSAZ
Winter storm alert for Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For days now, the notion of a winter storm arriving on Thursday as rain and changing to snow by Friday has been forecast by weather prediction models, but how accurate can forecast models be five days in advance? Good question. One change that has already occurred...
Your Christmas and New Year’s changes to trash collection and city hall hours
With Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Sundays this year, that may leave you wondering what your trash collection schedule will look like or when your city hall will be open.
Fire destroys house near Morgantown
A fully involved fire destroyed a home at 212 Round Bottom Road in the Morgantown area on Friday evening.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Home Suffers Significant Damage Due to Fire
A Barbour County home was seriously damaged in a fire late Tuesday night, just five days before Christmas. It happened on Elliott Avenue in downtown Belington. 12 News crews arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. and spoke with a family member of the residents who told us that two adults and five children live in the home. No one was home at the time.
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Free parking arrives in downtown Morgantown
Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.
