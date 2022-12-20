Read full article on original website
WDTV
Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
WDTV
Bitter cold persists through the holiday weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dream no longer, a White Christmas is here! Unfortunately, so is a bitterly cold Arctic air mass keeping our temperatures in the single digits with wind chills in the double-digit negatives. The good news is, warmer temperatures are in sight-- and not just to seasonable, but beyond. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more:
WDTV
Chilly Christmas weekend, warming up next week!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After dangerous wind chills and gusty winds yesterday and this morning, conditions should improve tonight. It will still be cold outside for the rest of the holiday weekend, however. Fortunately, temperatures will be on the rise next week. Find out more in the video above!. A...
Major roads open, but conditions remain cold
The forecasted flash freeze has left roads in north central West Virginia slick and dangerous.
wvpublic.org
Winter Storm Brings Dangerous Conditions To The Region
Record cold and winter weather will move into the region over the next several days. Communities across the state are preparing to help the most vulnerable. National Weather Service Meteorologist Fred McMullen said the state is in for a trifecta of wind, snow, and a flash freeze as temperatures drop more than 30 degrees into the single digits overnight into Friday.
WDTV
DOH crews work to clear roadways
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s treacherous conditions all over.”. Department of highway crews launched into action Friday morning and haven’t stopped since. The winter storm brought little snow to the area, but plenty of ice. “It’s more ice than wet roads.”. Mike Daley is the District...
Metro News
Power utilities respond to statewide power outages caused by arctic blast
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Workers with Appalachian Power and Mon Power were hoping for a window Friday afternoon to begin power outage repairs after significant wind gusts began moving across the state earlier in the day. “We will have a lull in wind this afternoon so there may be opportunities...
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
Extreme cold expected in West Virginia, does your dog need to be inside?
With extreme cold expected across West Virginia, here's how to know when it's too cold for your furry friends.
WTRF
Wheeling: portion of Third Street closed
WHEELING, W.VA. – Due to hazardous conditions, a portion of Third Street between Kenney and Main streets is closed until further notice.
wajr.com
Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
WTRF
New Martinsville Police say downtown may be without power due to accident
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The New Martinsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday that downtown may be without power due to a vehicle accident. They say someone hit a pole on First Street. It may be necessary to shut off the power to replace the pole. This could happen sometime in the next 24 hours.
WDTV
Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply. FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy. EMS officials say this is to help take...
WDTV
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WSAZ
Winter storm alert for Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For days now, the notion of a winter storm arriving on Thursday as rain and changing to snow by Friday has been forecast by weather prediction models, but how accurate can forecast models be five days in advance? Good question. One change that has already occurred...
connect-bridgeport.com
