NBC12
Warming centers & shelters now open as low temperatures linger through Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has opened a warming center and shelters due to below or near-freezing temperatures throughout the holiday weekend. The Daytime Warming Shelter, located at City Hall, 900 E. Broad St, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The...
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
NBC12
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
NBC12
5 children, 2 adults displaced in house fire on Christmas Eve
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Seven people, including five children, are now displaced due to a two-story house fire in Henrico early Saturday morning. The Henrico Fire Dept. was called to the 3800 block of Quinn Abbey Lane around 2 a.m. due to reports of a fire that began on an outside deck.
NBC12
Forecast: Sunny and cold Christmas
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold for Christmas with a substantial warm up arriving by New Year’s Eve. Christmas Day: Sunny. Lows in the low teens, highs in the mid-30s. Monday: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the middle teens, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday: Partly sunny....
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 northbound lanes near Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond closed
The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 at mile marker 79 due to icy conditions.
‘Overwhelmed with joy’: Auto repair shop donates car to single mother of three in Henrico County
The owners of an auto repair shop in Henrico County got into the giving spirit this holiday season, donating a refurbished car to a family in need.
NBC12
Stretch of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike closes due to downed trees, power lines
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-Henrico Turnpike in Henrico County has shut down after gusty winds caused several trees and power lines to collapse. Police say these down trees and power lines are spread across all lanes of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike between Meriwether Avenue and Grayson Avenue. Virginia Power is currently...
500 Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg after Thursday crash
Some residents of the city of Petersburg are currently experiencing a power outage due to a vehicle crash near downtown.
NBC12
6 displaced after Chesterfield house fire
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Six people in Chesterfield are displaced after a fire tore through a two-story house Friday afternoon. On Dec. 23, Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the 5700 block of North Chase Ct. for a residential structure fire at approximately 1:40 p.m. Crews say they were...
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
PHOTOS: Dogs at Richmond Animal Care and Control don their holiday best for free adoption event
Looking to invite a new furry friend into your family this holiday season? Future pet parents can adopt at Richmond Animal Care and Control with no adoption fee for the next two days.
NBC12
Tips to prevent your pipes bursting with cold temperatures on their way
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan on hitting the road for the holidays, there are a few things to check off your list before leaving home. Carroll Plumbing and Heating General Manager Kyle Vickery says first, disconnect all outdoor hoses. “What will happen is, the hose will hold water,...
Boil water alert ends for Petersburg neighbors, businesses
People who live and work in Petersburg were told to continue to boil water after repairs were completed to the city’s main water line from Lake Chesdin Thursday afternoon.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Family of 21-year-old shot to death in Richmond offers $5,000 reward
The family of a man who was killed in South Richmond in 2021 is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting.
New owner of Richmond apartment complex hopes to provide more affordable housing
The Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority announced on Tuesday they are the new owner of the Grace Place Apartments.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
