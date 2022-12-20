ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Gov. Doug Ducey to dismantle shipping containers, feds to build Yuma wall

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Wednesday to dismantle portions of his shipping container border barrier, while the federal government committed to putting up new wall in the Yuma area. The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed last week over construction Ducey authorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
Unsolved murder case in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
CALEXICO, CA
Yuma County declares emergency to address health crisis

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Yuma County Chairman Tony Reyes has declared an emergency due to a "health and humanitarian" crisis occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border. The county said a rising number of influenza cases – combined with an increasing number of migrants coming into Yuma – has put a strain on the county's health care resources.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
Police: Driver ejected, killed, in multi-vehicle early morning crash on Route 95, victim’s name released

A driver was killed Friday after an early morning multi-vehicle crash on Route 95 involving a tractor trailer. According to Rhode Island State Police, just before 1:00 a.m., members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Phoenix, AZ
