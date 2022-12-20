ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 114

Roleen
3d ago

Why is it ok to allow this husband abuser ANY airtime? Anyone see the hypocrisy here????? If this was a man, verbally & physically abusing his wife he would’ve been axed & charged with domestic abuse…. A long time ago. I am disgusted that this woman has been paid to be on tv for so long. She should’ve been fired the first season. She showed us who she was… now believe it, and stop paying her to continue this abuse.

Reply(8)
88
ciara
4d ago

Angela unfortunately was not brought up with respect of others! She does not know how to hold back her tantrums! It’s like a child who needs to be disciplined for outburst rage and anger! She was not taught this as a child so her childlike outbursts and anger Carrie’s into adulthood! This is why she acts the way she does!!

Reply
49
T
4d ago

Shocking! She did the same thing last time she needs to be off the show. She is vulgar, vile and abusive

Reply(1)
118
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
realitytitbit.com

Mama June’s red face sparks concern among fans on Instagram

Mama June Shannon has sparked concern among fans after appearing with a noticeably red face in her recent Instagram videos. Mama June has taken a break from reality TV but her Instagram influencer career is still on the rise. Season 5 of Road To Redemption concluded in July 2022 but...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenny Slatten Gets Bad News About Bringing Sumit to America

Sometimes, it’s good to know your options — just in case. On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jenny Slatten spoke to an immigration attorney. She wanted to know about the odds of Sumit being able to immigrate to the US with her....
AMY KAPLAN

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives

Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies”

The relationship that began in Sayulita between Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby seems to be right on course and moving forward. The Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed during last week’s season finale that, not only are they still together since meeting in Mexico, but Danielle is moving to Ohio to be closer to Michael and his 6 year […] The post Bachelor In Paradise’s Michael Allio Says Girlfriend Danielle Maltby And His Son Have “Become Buddies” appeared first on Reality Tea.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Cardi B issues plastic surgery warning after having injections removed

Cardi B has issued a warning about plastic surgery, after the singer revealed that she got “95 per cent” of her butt injections removed.The 30-year-old did a recent Instagram Live to encourage her followers to think carefully before getting any form of cosmetic surgery. She noted that while some of her fans assumed that she “got her body” done after giving birth to her son Wave, 15 months, that wasn’t the case. Along with Wave, Cardi B shares her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, with her husband, Offset. In the video, the rapper clarified that she got surgery done this year...
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized. Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will...
People

RHOC's Tamra Judge Opens Up About Nearly 10-Year Marriage to Husband Eddie: 'He Doesn't Bug Me Yet'

The longtime couple exchanged vows in June 2013 at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, Calif. Tamra Judge and husband Eddie Judge have been married for nearly a decade, but the Real Housewives of Orange County star says their relationship is still going strong. "We're best friends," Tamra, 55, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together. We're going dirt bike riding together right now." She continues, "We have a lot of the same interests....

Comments / 0

Community Policy