Waterloo, WI

In Photos: Waterloo Fire and EMS hosts Santa at the Fire Station

By Photos by Madeline Westberg
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

Waterloo received a dose of holiday cheer on Sunday, Dec. 18 with a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and their trusty elf helper at the Waterloo Fire Station. Families could decorate cookies, enjoy cocoa, visit with first responders and give their holiday wishes to the big man himself.

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

