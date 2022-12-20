King of the Bluegrass: Drae Vasser's rebounding 'motor' leads Trinity to win

A 6-foot-1 guard, Drae Vasser wouldn’t be most fans’ first choice as the leading rebounder on the Trinity High School basketball team.

But Shamrocks coach Mike Szabo loves the added dimension Vasser brings to his backcourt.

“It’s his motor,” Szabo said. “He’s like that every day in practice.”

Vasser was at his scoring and rebounding best Tuesday, posting 25 points and 12 rebounds as Trinity beat Harlan County 74-62 in the consolation-bracket final of the Chad Gardner Law King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale.

Through 10 games, Vasser leads Trinity in both scoring (19.2 ppg) and rebounding (9.7 rpg).

“It comes from everybody knowing Kentucky is undersized,” Vasser said of his rebounding prowess. “Everyone teaches boxing out, but nobody ever really does it. I feel like with the big body I have, nobody can box me out. It leads to extra possessions for my team and extra points for me.”

Cam McClain hit four 3-pointers and added 24 points for Trinity (8-2), ranked No. 9 in the state by The Associated Press. After opening the tournament with a 50-48 loss to North Oldham , the Shamrocks knocked off Pittsburgh Central Catholic, DeSales and Harlan County in the consolation bracket.

Szabo was pleased with the progress.

“The great thing about these guys is they’re going to compete,” Szabo said. “We just need to sustain our level of effort and focus for longer stretches and be able to build on some leads, just get a little more efficient offensively and a little smarter with our shot selection and ball movement. It’s finding great shots instead of good shots.”

Up 51-50 after three quarters, Trinity outscored Harlan County 23-12 in the fourth to pull away. McClain hit a big 3-pointer to give the Shamrocks a 61-54 lead with 4:30 left.

Trent Noah led Harlan County (7-3) with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Harlan County 20 11 19 12 – 62

Trinity 17 16 18 23 - 74

Harlan County (7-3) – Trent Noah 20, Maddox Huff 14, Daniel Carmical 12, Jonah Swanner 9, Caleb Johnson 2, Jaycee Carter 5.

Trinity (8-2) – Drae Vasser 25, Matt Toller 2, Cam McClain 24, Jayden Johnson 12, Alex Johnson 4, C.J. Walls 7.

North Oldham 107, Lyon County 73

Dallas Roberts had 22 points and six assists and Luke Anderson pitched in 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Mustangs (8-4) routed the No. 10 Lyons (9-3) in the third-place game.

North Oldham hit 15 of 28 3-point attempts and finished just shy of the tournament single-game scoring record of 112 set by Eastern in 1996.

Travis Perry led Lyon County with 28 points, five rebounds and three steals.

North Oldham 23 23 31 30 - 107

Lyon County 13 16 27 17 - 73

North Oldham (8-4) – Dallas Roberts 22, Dennis Preston Clark 2, Ian Higdon 14, Grant Neal 11, Jack Scales 17, Brooks Cargould 2, Ryan Howard 5, Luke Anderson 22, Jack Fischer 9, Aaron Judd 3.

Lyon County (9-3) – Cooper Collins 6, Jack Reddick 17, Bray Kirk 11, Travis Perry 28, Carson Collins 2, Brady Shoulders 9.

Sagemont (Fla.) 79, LaRue County 55

Four starters scored in double figures to lead the Lions (11-1) over the Hawks (6-4) in the fifth-place game.

Tynan Becker led Sagemont with 17 points. Dominic Issa and Ashton Smith both added 15 points, and Devonte Jean pitched in 14. Issa had eight rebounds, and Issa dished seven assists.

Daniel Allen had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead LaRue County.

Sagemont 20 23 13 23 - 79

LaRue County 7 16 14 18 - 55

Sagemont (11-1) – Maxx Martinez 7, Ashton Smith 15, Tynan Becker 17, Danielius Kasparas 9, Devontae Jean 14, Ryan Eddy 2, Dominic Issa 15.

LaRue County (6-4) – Carson Childress 6, Luke Trumbo 5, Jagger Mardis 20, Daniel Allen 22, Ayden Seidl 2.

