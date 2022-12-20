Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Police looking for missing ENC woman
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
wcti12.com
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
wcti12.com
Two arrested after law enforcement said they stole a van, broke into home
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Two men were arrested in Lenoir County after law enforcement said they stole a van and broke into a home on Alphonso Waters Road. The van was later found in Wayne County by deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Waters and David Ross...
wcti12.com
How to get your home ready for winter weather
Winter is officially here and with temperatures expected to be near freezing this weekend you still have time to get those windows sealed tightly, take care of those drafty doors, and make sure those outdoor faucets are geared up and ready for winter. In New Bern, hardware stores are being...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for three shoplifting suspects
CALYPSO, Duplin County — The Duplin County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying three people who are suspects in shoplifting from the Dollar General store in Calypso. Law enforcement said it happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022. They said two people filled two shopping carts with...
wcti12.com
Parole absconder arrested in New Bern, jailed without bond
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man was arrested as a probation absconder at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Rodney Gaskill, 60, was paroled from prison on Aug. 23, 2022 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult and he failed to report to his probation officer.
wcti12.com
Tree falls on pole, knocks power out to people in Elm Grove, Trenton areas
TRENTON, Jones County — People in the Elm Grove and Trenton areas are having some power outages due to a tree that fell on a pole. Officials said the tree fell on the transmission line that provides power to those two substations. Jones-Onslow EMC has dispatched crews to restore...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
wcti12.com
Kinston man charged with indecent liberties with a minor
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of an assault that was taking place near the 800 block of East St. Upon arrival officers met with the suspects who advised that the assault occurred due to the dating relationship of the assault victim, Raheem McClean (26) of Kinston, and a 14-year-old relative of the assault suspects. Contact was made with McClean and after a thorough investigation, he was charged by Kinston Police Detectives with Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The misdemeanor assault occurred outside of the presence of law enforcement and charges are pending further investigation.
wcti12.com
Juvenile arrested in breaking and entering of vape shop, more arrests expected
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old juvenile in relation to a breaking and entering at a tobacco and vape shop on N.C. 55 East in New Bern. Law enforcement said it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The juvenile has...
wcti12.com
One shot and another injured after shots fired in Deep Run
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — A shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries and with a condition of critical in Deep Run Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Law enforcement said it happened around noon and they responded to two reports of men shot in Deep Run. They found that four...
wcti12.com
East Carolina Pirates hit the road to TicketSmarter Bowl
The East Carolina Pirates football team boarded the buses Friday and headed for Birmingham, Alabama. The Pirates (7-5) will be playing The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-3) in the TicketSmarter Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on ESPN. Stay tuned into NewsChannel 12 for more game previews and...
Comments / 0