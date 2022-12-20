On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of an assault that was taking place near the 800 block of East St. Upon arrival officers met with the suspects who advised that the assault occurred due to the dating relationship of the assault victim, Raheem McClean (26) of Kinston, and a 14-year-old relative of the assault suspects. Contact was made with McClean and after a thorough investigation, he was charged by Kinston Police Detectives with Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The misdemeanor assault occurred outside of the presence of law enforcement and charges are pending further investigation.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO