ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcrtv.com

How you can help Humboldt Earthquake victims

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three days after Humboldt County was hit with a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the region is slowly recovering. The quake hit the North Coast early Tuesday morning with its epicenter in Ferndale. Buildings were damaged, roads buckled and the quake claimed at least two lives. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says there are lots of ways to help the community as it continues to rebuild and recover from the disaster.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Emergency services available in Humboldt following quake

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — After a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the North Coast, displaced residents are now scrambling to recover. The Rio Dell Police Department provided a list of some helpful resources regarding earthquake response and recovery. WELFARE CHECKS. If requesting welfare checks for individuals who reside outside of...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Dam removed restoring blocked tributary on South Fork Eel River

EUREKA, Calif. — A wild fish habitat in a tributary of the South Fork Eel River is now accessible once more after the removal of the Cedar Creek Dam. According to California Trout, the effort to remove the dam was completed in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other partners as part of a fish passage restoration project.
EUREKA, CA
KRON4 News

Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released

4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

CHP discovers body near Highway 299

ARCATA, Calif. — A body was reportedly discovered by members of the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 21 along Highway 299 that may have been struck by a vehicle. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Betty Chinn's foundation helping in the face of earthquake and inflation challenges

EUREKA, Calif. — This week's earthquake didn't slow Betty Chinn's holiday efforts to give back to her community. The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation worked Thursday to get groceries, toys, and hot meals to anyone who needs it. Members of EPD, including Chief Todd Jarvis and Assistant Chief Brian Stephens, were also on hand to prepare the meals.
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Eureka Businesses left shook by 6.4 Earthquake

“We think we might have lost quite a few thousand dollars if not more.” Country Club Market employee, Vivian Barker, told Redwood News. The 6.4 earthquake off the coast of Petrolia has left an entire county without power and a small handful of businesses struggling to keep up with demand. Open gas stations are sparse and community members find themselves siphoning and conserving as much gas as possible.
EUREKA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake

FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy