Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
krcrtv.com
Fortuna chimney sweep offers free inspections to residents impacted by earthquake
FORTUNA, Calif. — A Fortuna man is using his professional experience to help his fellow community members determine whether or not their fireplaces are safe to use after Tuesday's earthquake. For some houses, even when there is no obvious external damage after an earthquake, there could still be internal...
krcrtv.com
How you can help Humboldt Earthquake victims
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three days after Humboldt County was hit with a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, the region is slowly recovering. The quake hit the North Coast early Tuesday morning with its epicenter in Ferndale. Buildings were damaged, roads buckled and the quake claimed at least two lives. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says there are lots of ways to help the community as it continues to rebuild and recover from the disaster.
krcrtv.com
Emergency services available in Humboldt following quake
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — After a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the North Coast, displaced residents are now scrambling to recover. The Rio Dell Police Department provided a list of some helpful resources regarding earthquake response and recovery. WELFARE CHECKS. If requesting welfare checks for individuals who reside outside of...
kymkemp.com
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
krcrtv.com
Food for People serves Humboldt County residents affected by earthquake
FORTUNA, Calif. — Several organizations have been in the Rio Dell area trying to help residents impacted by the earthquake. One such organization is Food for People, which has been visiting parts of the county that saw the most significant impact in distributing food and water. "We know there's...
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
krcrtv.com
Dam removed restoring blocked tributary on South Fork Eel River
EUREKA, Calif. — A wild fish habitat in a tributary of the South Fork Eel River is now accessible once more after the removal of the Cedar Creek Dam. According to California Trout, the effort to remove the dam was completed in partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other partners as part of a fish passage restoration project.
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured. The earthquake hit 11...
Fortuna liquor store destroyed in 6.4 earthquake
Beverage Plus, a family-owned liquor store in Humboldt County, has been left in disarray after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the area Tuesday morning.
krcrtv.com
Eureka couple starts fundraising campaign after the earthquake destroyed their home
EUREKA, Calif. — One Eureka couple experienced significant damage to their home following Tuesday morning's earthquake and has now organized an online fundraiser where they are seeking help to pay for a temporary living space, boarding for their pets and more as they continue to pay rent for their destroyed home.
Earthquake updates: Ages of two who died released
4:45 p.m. – Overnight shelter The Red Cross established an overnight shelter for those who were displaced by the earthquake at the Rohner Park Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA. Shelter accommodations, meals, water and earthquake information will be offered at the shelter. For more information, call (707) 506-5083. 2:15 p.m. – Ages of […]
krcrtv.com
CHP discovers body near Highway 299
ARCATA, Calif. — A body was reportedly discovered by members of the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 21 along Highway 299 that may have been struck by a vehicle. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 AM, the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death. Preliminarily, it is believed that during the late night hours of the 20th, and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party was walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Evidence collected at the scene is consistent with the suspect vehicle having been a semi truck which may have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of the cab, to include missing mirrors.
PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dramatic photos from Humboldt County's 6.4-quake in Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. - A powerful earthquake that rocked Humboldt County early Tuesday, left two people dead and several others injured. A highway buckled, and a bridge was damaged. Shampoo bottles toppled, and so did a coffee maker. Glass was strewn and storefronts were damaged. This was just some of the...
krcrtv.com
Betty Chinn's foundation helping in the face of earthquake and inflation challenges
EUREKA, Calif. — This week's earthquake didn't slow Betty Chinn's holiday efforts to give back to her community. The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation worked Thursday to get groceries, toys, and hot meals to anyone who needs it. Members of EPD, including Chief Todd Jarvis and Assistant Chief Brian Stephens, were also on hand to prepare the meals.
3.1 magnitude earthquake shakes East Bay
Following the large earthquake in Humboldt County Tuesday morning, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook the East Bay Wednesday morning, the USGS reported.
kiem-tv.com
Eureka Businesses left shook by 6.4 Earthquake
“We think we might have lost quite a few thousand dollars if not more.” Country Club Market employee, Vivian Barker, told Redwood News. The 6.4 earthquake off the coast of Petrolia has left an entire county without power and a small handful of businesses struggling to keep up with demand. Open gas stations are sparse and community members find themselves siphoning and conserving as much gas as possible.
lostcoastoutpost.com
2 dead after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, jolting people awake and leaving tens of thousands without power.
Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake
FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
Comments / 0