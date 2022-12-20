ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic signal upgrades will restrict traffic in North Huntingdon, Penn Township

By Jeff Himler
 4 days ago
Traffic signal improvements along Route 30 in North Huntingdon will cause single-lane restrictions, as needed, beginning on Wednesday and continuing over six months.

Three intersections in Penn Township will see similar work as part of the PennDOT project.

Upgrades to signals and to signal timing will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until June.

The work is planned on Route 30 at intersections with 11 roads: Colonial Manor Road, Malts Lane, Lincoln Way, Robbins Station Road/Center Highway, Tenth Street/Fairwood Drive, Ash Street/Colony Drive, North Huntingdon Square/Norwin Avenue, Barnes Lake Road, Ronda Court/Rocky Road, Arona Road and Thompson Lane.

Other North Huntingdon sites set for signal improvements are: Lincoln Way at Maus Road, Center Highway at Brownstown Road and Pennsylvania Avenue at Rocky Road.

In Penn Township, Harrison City-Export Road will receive signal upgrades at Watt and Waugaman roads and at Penny Lane.

Flaggers will be on hand to help control traffic in areas where work is occurring.

Slide repairs, closure continue

Another long-term traffic impact is continuing in North Huntingdon, where a section of Guffey/Turner Valley Road is closed while crews work on slide repairs.

That closure is in effect between Volk and Guffey roads and is expected to continue into April, depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are being directed along a detour using sections of Guffey Road, County Road, Clay Pike and Mars Hill Road.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

