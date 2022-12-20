Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CincinattiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
WKRC
Local bakery continues to serve through the bitter cold
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Customers of at least one local bakery have sweet treats to eat as we wait for this cold weather to pass. The North College Hill Bakery opened Friday morning at 6 to fill all its orders. It has been a busy few days for...
WKRC
Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
WKRC
Community steps up after thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - The tri-state steps up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, on Colerain Ave., works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to support them as they age. This year, however, they needed a little last minute help to provide a Christmas to everyone.
WKRC
Colerain Township turns churches, libraries, Northgate Mall into warming centers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, Vineyard Northwest Church, Groesbeck Public Library, and North Central Library will be open as warming centers...
WKRC
Police: Deputy in Indiana shot by man who was holding small child
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An officer-involved shooting is being investigated Friday morning in Indiana. It happened shortly after midnight on a rural road in Franklin County. Police say the deputy was speaking to a man, who was holding a small child, when that man pulled out a gun and...
WKRC
Drivers asked to avoid I-71 NB near Gallatin County, could face up to five-mile backups
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urged drivers to I-71 NB in Gallatin County that faced a five-mile backup. All northbound lanes in I-71 were blocked after several crashes in the area. Police worked to clear the area beginning at exit 62.
WKRC
Target recalls children's item after 2 girls died, 4 others were trapped
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Target recalled a children's item after two girls reportedly died and four others were trapped. More than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were recalled on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced. Consumers are urged to contact Target to get a refund or store credit.
WKRC
Couple gets engaged at Fountain Square during winter storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a love story to keep you cozy during the cold!. While reporting on the weather downtown, Cassy Arsenault ran into a couple that got engaged in the middle of the winter storm. Jonathan and Missy went to Jeff Ruby's during the winter weather, saying it would...
WKRC
Fort Washington Way closed after truck catches fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fort Washington Way was closed after a semi-truck caught on fire Friday. It happened before 3 a.m. under the overpass at Second Street. No injuries were reported. Several fire crews responded to the crash. Fort Washington Way remained closed for several hours. All eastbound lanes were open...
WKRC
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
WKRC
Renowned chef, restaurateur Jean-Robert de Cavel dies at 61
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Renowned chef and restaurateur Jean-Robert de Cavel has died of cancer. His friend, Dennis Speigel, says he passed in his sleep earlier Friday. Jean-Robert began his culinary life in France before coming to Cincinnati in 1993 to become the head chef at the longest-reigning 5-star restaurant in the United States, La Maisonette.
WKRC
Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
WKRC
The Christ Hospital gives Christmas babies, parents limited-edition holiday outfits
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Christ Hospital Health Network has teamed up with Cincy Shirts to give families some holiday swag. Babies born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the hospital's Mt. Auburn and Liberty birthing centers will get a limited-edition onesie. The proud parents will also receive T-shirts to...
WKRC
Local guitarist Ray Cummins gives seasonal performance
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is bringing you the sounds of the season. Ray Cummins is a member of the Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame and a certified master guitarist. He gave a performance at the studio on Thursday.
WKRC
Here's what you need to know to survive the upcoming freezing weather in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Warming shelters will open across the Tri-State as temperatures plummet. Exposure to the forecasted low temperatures can be dangerous, even if it is just for a brief period of time. Dozens of warming centers are opening for anyone who may need it, whether it be someone experiencing...
WKRC
Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
WKRC
Woman accused of breaking into apartment with 7-year-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of breaking into a man's apartment, and bringing her seven-year-old daughter along. Police say, on Oct. 26, Jalisa Woods broke into the victim's bedroom with her child. She then reportedly threw some of his clothes out the window, and cut up others. The...
Comments / 0