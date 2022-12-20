ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Community steps up after thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit

MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - The tri-state steps up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, on Colerain Ave., works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to support them as they age. This year, however, they needed a little last minute help to provide a Christmas to everyone.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Target recalls children's item after 2 girls died, 4 others were trapped

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Target recalled a children's item after two girls reportedly died and four others were trapped. More than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were recalled on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced. Consumers are urged to contact Target to get a refund or store credit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Couple gets engaged at Fountain Square during winter storm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a love story to keep you cozy during the cold!. While reporting on the weather downtown, Cassy Arsenault ran into a couple that got engaged in the middle of the winter storm. Jonathan and Missy went to Jeff Ruby's during the winter weather, saying it would...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fort Washington Way closed after truck catches fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fort Washington Way was closed after a semi-truck caught on fire Friday. It happened before 3 a.m. under the overpass at Second Street. No injuries were reported. Several fire crews responded to the crash. Fort Washington Way remained closed for several hours. All eastbound lanes were open...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Renowned chef, restaurateur Jean-Robert de Cavel dies at 61

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Renowned chef and restaurateur Jean-Robert de Cavel has died of cancer. His friend, Dennis Speigel, says he passed in his sleep earlier Friday. Jean-Robert began his culinary life in France before coming to Cincinnati in 1993 to become the head chef at the longest-reigning 5-star restaurant in the United States, La Maisonette.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
BATESVILLE, IN
WKRC

Woman accused of breaking into apartment with 7-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of breaking into a man's apartment, and bringing her seven-year-old daughter along. Police say, on Oct. 26, Jalisa Woods broke into the victim's bedroom with her child. She then reportedly threw some of his clothes out the window, and cut up others. The...
CINCINNATI, OH

