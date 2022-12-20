MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) - The tri-state steps up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars’ worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, on Colerain Ave., works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to support them as they age. This year, however, they needed a little last minute help to provide a Christmas to everyone.

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO