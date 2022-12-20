Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Hundreds gather at Good News Rescue Mission for annual Christmas Banquet
REDDING, Calif. — No one wants to be alone at Christmas. Well, almost no one. Hundreds of people took advantage of food and fellowship at the Good News Rescue Mission's annual banquet on Friday. "'Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police give presents to children who fled home in Thursday's house fire
REDDING, Calif. — To keep their Christmas spirit going, Redding Police gave Christmas presents to the children who fled their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their home. The fire was first reported at about 7:30 that morning on Green St. off of Oxford and Hartnell...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman collects toys and treats for animals at Haven Humane Society
REDDING. Calif. — One Redding woman has taken it upon herself to give back to the animals at the Haven Humane Society by collecting toys and treats for the second year in a row. In 2021, Haleigh Pike took it upon herself to gift every single animal a toy...
krcrtv.com
Moseley Family Cellars' new downtown tasting room closed "due to complications"
REDDING, Calif. — Moseley Family Cellars' new tasting room in downtown Redding closed just before Christmas "due to complications" with the state's Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC), according to their Facebook page. "The tasting room will not be in operation until further notice, this includes scheduled events and tastings....
krcrtv.com
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
mynspr.org
New Chico police chief | Redding casino opposition | Earthquake aftermath
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 22. NSPR Headlines will be on break Friday and Monday, and it will return Tuesday, Dec. 27. Chico City Council confirms police chief appointment. The Chico City Council Tuesday unanimously confirmed the appointment of Billy Aldridge as...
krcrtv.com
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
actionnewsnow.com
Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
krcrtv.com
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
krcrtv.com
Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
krcrtv.com
Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
krcrtv.com
Three Redding restaurants open on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It is safe to say that it is the peak of the holiday season. And for those of you looking to skip the dishes this Christmas Eve, there are some restaurants open in Redding for you to take the family to. For a Christmas Eve bite...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Special Services Unit seizes over four pounds of methamphetamine
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit seized more than four pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday, the Redding Police Department says. In November 2022, the RPD Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and bike team officers began an investigation into trafficking large amounts of narcotics in the area. On Dec. 21, RPD, NPD and the bike team conducted a search warrant on a Ford F-150 suspected of delivering narcotics to various locations around town.
krcrtv.com
20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
krcrtv.com
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
krcrtv.com
Redding business helps bring James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" to life
REDDING, Calif. — “Avatar: The Way of Water” has hit big screens across the globe, and it’s also hitting home as one Redding business played a part in the film. Innerspace Productions is known for its one-of-a-kind watercraft—the Seabreaker—and the company started, here, in Redding.
Comments / 1