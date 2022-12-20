Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
krcrtv.com
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Chico with stolen packages, fentanyl
CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after someone reported he stole a package from their front porch. It happened in the West Avenues area just before 8:15 a.m. The caller was able to give officers a description of the suspect, the car and the direction the suspect was heading.
krcrtv.com
Armed felon arrested following hours-long standoff in Oroville on Thursday evening
OROVILLE, Calif. — An Oroville man arrived home from work on Thursday evening and found an armed felon inside. Following a several-hour-long standoff with deputies, the felon was detained and arrested for multiple charges, including burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
krcrtv.com
20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
krcrtv.com
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
krcrtv.com
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested after police say he stole inflatable Christmas decorations
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested on Tuesday after officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) say they found him with stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The CPD first got calls about a suspect stealing the decorations from a north Chico motel just before 11:30 p.m., and later found 38-year-old Wayland Rudd.
goldcountrymedia.com
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral
In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
krcrtv.com
Supervisors approve budget cuts to Butte County libraries
OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Supervisors Meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, the board approved staff recommendations to implement necessary countywide budget cuts to libraries in Butte County. Butte County Library Director Narinder Sufi said the libraries around the county will continue to provide service to locals despite budget cuts.
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
Comments / 0