Butte County, CA

Man arrested in Chico with stolen packages, fentanyl

CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after someone reported he stole a package from their front porch. It happened in the West Avenues area just before 8:15 a.m. The caller was able to give officers a description of the suspect, the car and the direction the suspect was heading.
CHICO, CA
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
RED BLUFF, CA
Man found dead in Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. - A man was found dead in Little Chico Creek near Windchime Park Thursday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. Police, firefighters and EMS responded to Windchime Park at about 9:30 a.m. Police said foul play is not suspected. The Chico Police Department is investigating the death.
CHICO, CA
20 arrested in 3 days during Anderson retail enforcement operation

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department made 20 arrests in three days while patrolling retail shopping center parking lots. Between Monday Dec. 19 and Thursday Dec. 22, the APD used both marked and unmarked patrol cars and partnered with loss prevention officers and local businesses to conduct the operation.
ANDERSON, CA
Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
COTTONWOOD, CA
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
RED BLUFF, CA
Chico man arrested after police say he stole inflatable Christmas decorations

CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested on Tuesday after officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) say they found him with stolen inflatable Christmas decorations. The CPD first got calls about a suspect stealing the decorations from a north Chico motel just before 11:30 p.m., and later found 38-year-old Wayland Rudd.
CHICO, CA
Woman followed on Highway 65 post goes viral

In a recent viral Facebook post, Emma Elkins shared her experience of getting harassed and followed down Highway 65 toward Roseville by two men in a truck. The post was made by Elkins on Nov. 30 and received more than 3,000 shares and 600 reactions online. In the post, Elkins...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Supervisors approve budget cuts to Butte County libraries

OROVILLE, Calif. — At the Supervisors Meeting on Dec. 13, 2022, the board approved staff recommendations to implement necessary countywide budget cuts to libraries in Butte County. Butte County Library Director Narinder Sufi said the libraries around the county will continue to provide service to locals despite budget cuts.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Nearly 90 grams of fentanyl seized in Placer County

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies and detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl after conducting a traffic stop on a wanted suspect. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 8, officials conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been associated with a wanted subject in Antelope. The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Chico woman arrested after pursuit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - A Chico woman was arrested after officers attempted to pull her over in Paradise and she sped off on Sunday, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers said they attempted to pull a driver who was speeding over near Clark Road and Elliott Road. When the officer...
PARADISE, CA

