ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester food cupboard sees outpouring of support after series of thefts

By Natalie Kucko
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ob2FO_0jpNDCA700

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After two break-ins at the start of the holiday season, a local food pantry has worked to rebuild to support those in need.

The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester on Nester Street has more donations and volunteers than ever before, made possible with help that has poured in from the community.

In the last few years, staff and volunteers at The Community Food Cupboard have risen above several challenges – not only the COVID pandemic, but a significant fire in 2020, and two thefts in October.

Leaders say generosity from community members and many nonprofits has helped to restore what was lost.

Andrew Williams of Irondequoit has volunteered at The Community Food Cupboard for about a month after he learned of not one, but two break-ins taking place there as well as a need for donations, but a greater need for more help on hand.

“The donations that come in every single day that I’m here are just amazing. We’ve had corporate donations that just come in by the car full,” said Williams.

On two separate occasions in late October, administrator Maribeth Weed says the same suspect broke into the pantry, taking thousands of dollars worth of donated products and other equipment.

That suspect has since been charged. However, with only a few weeks until Thanksgiving, Weed says to some degree of surprise, help came in… quickly.

“I guess I didn’t expect it. You would think I would expect it, but I didn’t. And it was quite a blow for the first couple of weeks. But, we all rallied and the community has embraced us. I can’t even say enough,” said Weed.

Weed adds corporate organizations, nonprofits, and neighbors have all stepped up at a time when demand is significant, arguably more than ever, to feed those in need.

“We have been through a fire, COVID and then of course, two thefts. It is a group effort. It is not me. I get down and somebody helps me up. It’s a group effort. I always say out of every bad thing, something good comes,” said Weed.

Meanwhile, Williams is one of the newer volunteers and part of a bigger team, which is helping to make the cupboard’s most successful season yet.

“These shelves are supposed to be filled with emergency bags. Today, they are. But, tomorrow morning, you’ll come in and half of these bags will be gone. The need is tremendous,” said Williams, “I wanted to connect with people in need and this is a direct connection.”

Compared to last year at this time, Weed says the number of people the cupboard is feeding on a regular basis has doubled. Donations are still encouraged year-round.

Starting next month, The Community Food Cupboard will extend its hours to meet the demand.

The cupboard will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Twenty-one local Firefighters graduate

A Firefighter graduation ceremony was held at the Greece Olympia auditorium. We would like to congratulate the twenty-one newest firefighters that will serve their communities. These Firefighters from Barnard, Brighton, Fishers, Gates, Henrietta, Irondequoit, Lake Shore, North Greece, Ridge Road, and Saint Paul fire districts completed an intensive and educational twelve week Fire academy. The academy was hosted at the Monroe County Public Safety Facility and organized by the Ridge Road Fire District’s Battalion Chief Mark Quill, Captain Christopher Williams, and North Greece Fire District Lieutenant Mike Dorgan.
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Honeoye Falls celebrates 4th night of Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks the fourth night of Hanukkah, and the celebrations around our area have been going strong. Out in Honeoye Falls, folks took to Mendon Town Hall to celebrate with latkes, donuts, and music. Rabbi Yitzi Hein has been working on these celebrations around our area. He says amid a year […]
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Four people displaced following fire on Harvard Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to Harvard Street around 4:15 a.m. for the report of a house fire Saturday morning. The structure was a large two and a half story, two family home. The fire was located in the ceiling on the second floor and had...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RG&E and National Grid report ongoing power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E has reported the number of households in the following counties without power: Monroe 7,379; Ontario 524; Wayne 1,264 as of 7 p.m. on Friday. The webpage for RG&E that reports the number of outages is currently down but you can stay updated on RG&E’s Twitter. RG&E says the hardest hit areas are Greece, Gates, Henrietta, Victor, and Farmington.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Former restaurant on Route 31 in Macedon purchased by investors

The former Empire Grill restaurant, located on Route 31 in Macedon was purchased by a group of investors last week. The decades-old building, once known to old timers as “Turkey Town”, located on 10 acres of prime land, changed hands on Tuesday (12/20). Within a day, a number of dumpsters were on site as workers began clearing out the building and preparing for major renovations.
MACEDON, NY
News 8 WROC

NYS Thruway closed from Exit 46 to PA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York State Thruway is now closed from west of Rochester through Pennsylvania. The Thruway Authority made the announcement Friday afternoon as blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions. There is no travel in either direction from Exit 46 (Henrietta) to the PA state line.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy