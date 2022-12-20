ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

North Carolina troopers find abducted child, another missing since May during traffic stop

By Kaycee Sloan
 4 days ago

NORTH CAROLINA (WFLA) – While following up on reports of an abducted child from South Carolina, North Carolina Troopers located a second child that had been missing since earlier this year.

Around 1:13 p.m. on Monday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified about an abduction of a 5-year-old girl that occurred in Rock Hill.

According to officials, the abductor was believed to be traveling through North Carolina possibly en route to Virginia.

Responding troopers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle when they were traveling on I-85 just north of Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County.

Troopers Z.D. Gibbs and S.A. Harvin were able to locate the suspect and conduct a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver was taken into custody without incident and the 5-year-old girl was located safely in the vehicle. However, what responding officers didn’t expect to find was a second child.

The child, who had been missing since May 2022 was also located in the vehicle. Both children are now under the care of the Orange County Child Protective Services.

The suspect was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for processing, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s Facebook page .

