KLTV
Free water offered to Overton residents
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton residents in need of water can get some for free Saturday afternoon. The Overton Fire and Police departments will be passing out free water until 3 p.m. at the Overton Volunteer Fire Department at 201 Main St.
KLTV
Longview women’s shelter helps mend lives during holiday
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is time when family and friends come together to share meals and gifts, but for some living in shelters, it is a time of recovery and redemption. In many cases the women who come to the ‘House of Hope’ shelter in Longview have lost everything...
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
KLTV
Fire in wall damages residence in Lindale
KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with an individual who was witness to the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting outside the Wood County courthouse in Quitman on Thursday. An engagement ring was saved from a house fire in Tyler Friday. Here is the moment Robert Kemper popped the question to...
KLTV
Tyler Fire Chief sends customized ‘Ben Franklin’ style fire helmet to Polish counterpart
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Randy Pritchard, director of support services in Marshall, about their 75-year-old carousel which is set up at their Wonderland of Lights. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with former Loblolly Train Club member Fred Bauer about his model train setup which he would like to see displayed at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
KLTV
East Texans lend help to ease Overton residents’ water woes
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Overton community members are dealing with little to no water due to a six-inch main water break that occurred Saturday morning. Crews were sent out on Christmas Eve to fix the water break, but repairs are not yet completed. “I thought I’m going to head to...
KLTV
East Texas plumbing experts advise of proper disposal for fats, grease, oils this holiday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While the holidays are a great time to cook with family, it’s best to be mindful of cooking oils and grease going down the drain. “Around the holidays we do get a lot of extra calls on kitchen sink stoppages,” said Lori Townsend, vice president of The American Plumbing Company in Tyler.
KLTV
Worker dead after falling out of tree on FM 346 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A worker is dead after falling out of a tree in Smith County. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 6300 block of FM 346 east. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Christian said the...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
KLTV
East Texas cities open ‘warming centers’ to combat cold front
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several cities will be opening warming centers for those unable to escape the extreme cold approaching our area in the coming days. This list will be updated as new centers are announced. Marshall, TX — A warming center will be located at the Marshall Fire Department...
KLTV
Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County residents are advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption. The notice was issued due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729. Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). This will include customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.
KLTV
East Texas hardware stores selling out of cold weather supplies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It took only two hours for this East Texas hardware and supply store to run out of an item to guard against the hard freeze. The rush was on at places like Ace Hardin hardware in Longview. “Every other person wants a faucet cover right now....
KLTV
SWEPCO estimates Longview power will be restored by 8 p.m.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power, the company said in an annoucement. Outages...
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
Longview, TX Man Receives Four Life Sentences For Drunk Driving Crash
As We Get Closer To The Holidays, Let This Heartbreaking Story Serve As A Sobering Reminder Of The Real Consequences Of Drunk Driving. When you hear us play commercials warning you of the consequences of drinking driving, it probably goes through one ear and out the other because most often, these PSA's only remind you of the risk of going to jail. But the REAL serious consequence of drinking and driving is the innocent lives destroyed by these folks negligence.
KLTV
Therapets visit Tyler Pounds Regional Airport to comfort travelers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Travelers coming and going from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport got a surprise from some four-legged furry friends. With it being a busy travel day, Therapet dogs and their owners greeted people this morning in an effort to reduce holiday travel stress. Those coming through the airport...
KLTV
Marshall Wonderland of Lights features historic carousel
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - If you long for the good old days and need a little Christmas cheer, we may have just the thing for you in downtown Marshall at the Wonderland of Lights. That’s the Christmas Cheer. And, the good old days are there in the form of a 75-year-old carousel.
1 person dead after shooting at Longview Waffle house
LONGVIEW, Texas — One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Longview early Friday morning. Longview police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Waffle House, located on East Loop 281. A man and woman with gunshot wounds...
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
