Water bills for tribes in Arizona to head to President Biden

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Three bills that would improve access to water for some tribes in Arizona amid an unrelenting drought are now poised for President Joe Biden's desk. The U.S. House approved the legislation on Thursday, just a few days after the U.S. Senate did. One measure would...
West Virginia to receive up to $4.8M for livestock project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that a livestock management project at West Virginia University is set to receive up to $4.8 million in federal funding. In a news release, the senators said the funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Herald-Dispatch. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Despite climate concerns, coal use worldwide grows. Despite all the warnings about how burning coal is turning the late great planet earth into a hothouse, demand for coal is growing. The International Energy Agency reported Friday that coal use throughout the world is likely...
Judge who threw out Indiana's gay marriage ban stepping down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The federal judge who struck down Indiana’s ban on same-sex marriages a year before the U.S. Supreme Court did so nationally has decided to step down from full-time status after 25 years. U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young announced his decision Thursday with President...
