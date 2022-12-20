ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Jenna Ehmann!

By Katrina Irwin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yn8dJ_0jpNBh7G00

IRONDEQUOIT N.Y. (WROC) — Congratulations to Jenna Ehmann! A fifth-grade teacher at St. Ambrose Academy in Irondequoit.

Ehmann has been teaching for five years and enjoys coming up with new ideas to motivate her students. Student Hannah Daly says,

“She’s a really good teacher and does fun stuff for subjects. In math today we got to use base 10 blocks and some of them were really squishy so that was fun,” she said.

Classmate Taylen Gibson added, “She’s really nice and helps me with a lot of my stuff like math. she rewards us and helps us with a lot of our subjects if we ever need help.”

She rewards her students when they do good work. But this time, the class wanted Ehmann to be the one getting the prize. So, we surprised her with a Golden Apple Award.

Ehmann decided to become a teacher after years of babysitting and teaching horseback riding lessons. She’s part teacher and part coach.

“I just encourage them a lot. tell them we are focusing on that growth mindset and telling them that you can get better at this. Sometimes they get a little frustrated but once they work through it, they realize we can all get through it together,” Ehmann added.

