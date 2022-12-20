ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFD’s new Ladder 1 engine honors Air Force service members, Push-In ceremony in January

By Shelly Womack
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) will be welcoming the new Ladder 1 engine to Station 1 in January.

Voters approve $8 mil. Abilene Fire Station No. 9

The new Ladder 1 was designed to pay tribute to Dyess Air Force Base (Dyess AFB). In the past, Dyess AFB has honored Abilene with nose art on two places, the ‘Spirit of Abilene’ C-130J and the retired ‘Star of Abilene’ B-1.

Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department
B-21 Bomber unveiled: Dyess AFB to be one of the first bases to house the aircraft

These planes represent the relationship between Dyess AFB and the City of Abilene; Now, Ladder 1 will honor the service of Air Force members through subtle details.

These details include red, white and blue lighting on the ladder, star and bars, a grey combat flag, ‘Kibosh’ in honor of Lt. Col. William Edwin Dyess and a tail number DY outlined in white. There will also be the phrases ‘We Support Our Troops’ above the flag on the front and ‘Dyess’ below the flag.

Night of Lights returns to Abilene bigger & brighter than ever

The Push-In ceremony will take place at 3:00 p.m. on January 4 at Station 1 (250 Grape Street).

