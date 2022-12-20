Read full article on original website
North Texans seek Shelter amid Arctic Blast
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – There was a dash to the shelters on Thursday morning after the anticipated cold front blew into the metroplex. “We’ve seen the snow, we’ve the wind chill, and everyone is realizing how cold it is going to be,” said Juliana Williams with homeless outreach center Our Calling. “So people are taking shelter sooner than they may have in another inclement weather situation.”
Holiday Travel, Heating Oil Demand Lead to Spike in Gas Prices
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The ongoing arctic blast is contributing to a slight increase in gas prices. AAA Texas reports prices across DFW jumped from $2.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded to $2.69 overnight. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.62 for a gallon...
