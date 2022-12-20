DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – There was a dash to the shelters on Thursday morning after the anticipated cold front blew into the metroplex. “We’ve seen the snow, we’ve the wind chill, and everyone is realizing how cold it is going to be,” said Juliana Williams with homeless outreach center Our Calling. “So people are taking shelter sooner than they may have in another inclement weather situation.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO