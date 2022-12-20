Marjorie F. Habermann age 95, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday evening, December 16, 2022 at her residence. Marjorie was born on December 29, 1926 in Manitowoc daughter of the late Frank and Isabelle (Gehrig) Fessler. She graduated with the class of 1943 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On October 12, 1957 Marjorie was married to Melvin Eschen at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Alverno. He preceded her in death on October 7, 1988. She then married Myron Habermann on May 18, 1990 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, New Holstein. Marjorie was employed at Gaterman Manufacturing for 50 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Marjorie also enjoyed her card clubs.

