Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Bowler Rolls Another National Honor Count
We have a Men’s National Honor Count score to report today from Meadow Lanes West. Randy Baeckman rolled a 725 honor series in the Western Kings Bowling League on games of 255, 258, and 212. Congratulations Randy and thanks to league secretary Brian Glaeser for reporting it to us.
seehafernews.com
Bay Port Senior Linebacker Signs Letter of Intent for North Dakota State
A linebacker for the Bay Port Pirates will be playing football at the colligate level. Senior Josiah Azure, who hadn’t played a snap of football until his sophomore year, signed a letter of intent on Monday to play for the North Dakota State Bison. Azure led his team with...
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center to Shine a Light on STEM Next Week
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be shining a light on STEM next week. Their third STEM Week festivities will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (December 27th) through Thursday. STEM Week will consist of three days of activities, such as a virtual reality tour of a Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Accelerator Aims to Help Sheboygan Entrepreneurs
A new program to encourage entrepreneurial development is being launched in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation has set up the program in partnership with Lakeland University. The program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Up to six startups per year will be eligible and the program...
seehafernews.com
Local Veteran Organization to Host Snow Golf Event at Meadow Links
Just because there is snow on the ground, that doesn’t mean the golf season is over. A Snow Golf event has been announced for mid-February at Meadow Links in Manitowoc. Teams of four will compete in a scramble where they only use three clubs and a racquetball to complete the 9-hole course.
seehafernews.com
Marjorie F. Habermann
Marjorie F. Habermann age 95, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday evening, December 16, 2022 at her residence. Marjorie was born on December 29, 1926 in Manitowoc daughter of the late Frank and Isabelle (Gehrig) Fessler. She graduated with the class of 1943 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On October 12, 1957 Marjorie was married to Melvin Eschen at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Alverno. He preceded her in death on October 7, 1988. She then married Myron Habermann on May 18, 1990 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, New Holstein. Marjorie was employed at Gaterman Manufacturing for 50 years until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Marjorie also enjoyed her card clubs.
seehafernews.com
UW Green Bay Women Continue Strong Start to the Season With Dominant Win Over Chicago State
The UW Green Bay women’s basketball team continued their strong start to the season last night with a dominant win over Chicago State. The Phoenix laid the hammer down right out of the gate, putting up 20 points in the 1st Quarter and 24 more before halftime, and cruised to a 92-42 victory.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– A local man was surprised over the weekend by his own biker organization. Click here to see how the Patriot Riders of America Wisconsin Chapter 2 surprised their President, Tommy Knapp. – The Salvation Army has announced a major matching grant challenge for the last two weeks of 2022....
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
seehafernews.com
Trial for Green Bay Murder Suspect May Be Delayed
Reports are coming in saying that the trial for Green Bay murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness man be delayed. The 25-year-old woman accused of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion back in February is supposed to be back in court on January 6th to for a competency hearing, but it is being reported that the results of a psychiatric exam conducted by a defense-hired psychiatrist will not be done by then.
seehafernews.com
Charges In Fox River Boat Crash
There are finally charges in last summer’s boat crash on the Fox River that sent a dozen people to the hospital. The state’s Department of Justice yesterday announced hit-and-run charges against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann from Oshkosh. Investigators say he crashed his boat into the riverboat On The Loos...
seehafernews.com
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty in Manitowoc Walmart Theft Case
A Chicago Illinois man has been convicted on two charges stemming from a late September theft from the Manitowoc Walmart. 25-year-old Mahmoud Alrub has pleaded guilty on charges of Retail Theft as Party to the Crime and Possession of THC while a charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs was dismissed.
seehafernews.com
Two More People Return Nomination Paperwork for Local City Council Races
More nomination paperwork has been returned for two local City Council races. Starting in Two Rivers, a total of seven people have taken out paperwork from the City Clerk’s office, but only two have returned them. Last week we reported that Dean LaRose threw his hat into the ring,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Emergency Management Warns of Cold Weather Risks
With the temps getting lower and the snow piling up, the Manitowoc County Emergency Management team is reminding homeowners to keep the exhaust pipes outside of their home clear. While on the WCUB Breakfast Club this week, Emergency Management Director Kayla Beckerdite warned that as temperatures fall and snow accumulates,...
seehafernews.com
Man Believed To Be On Heroin Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department was led on a 22-mile high-speed chase on Wednesday by a man believed to be high on heroin. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a call came into the Fond du County Communication Center just after 10:00 p.m. reporting a reckless driver on I-41.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Debit Card
A Manitowoc man who is accused of stealing from a girlfriend remains in custody after a bail hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court yesterday.. 22-year-old Hunter D. Van Roekel is on a probation hold, but had bail set at $2500 recognizance bond. He is to have no contact with the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Drug Enforcement Leader Talks Drug Nuisance Properties
The leader of Manitowoc County’s Drug Enforcement Unit appeared on WOMT’s Be My Guest Thursday morning. Lieutenant Dave Remiker explained a relatively new county ordinance covering drug nuisance properties. “Once we arrest that person, I reach out to the property owner, and advise them that their property has...
seehafernews.com
Health Department Encourages Flu Vaccination, Offers Free Flu Shots to Children
With the flu season in full swing, the Manitowoc County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of getting vaccinated. In a news release, Health Officer Stephanie Lambert said that “Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to stay healthy and protect against flu. Approximately 80% of flu-related deaths in children occur in children who are not vaccinated.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Richard R. Rohl, 59, Manitowoc, OWI (4th) on 6/11/15, found Guilty at jury trial, $600 fine plus costs, total $1694 to be paid by 02-15-2023 or 34 days jail for failure to pay. Alcohol Assessment. Twenty-eight (28) month license revocation. Ignition interlock for period of revocation. One hundred fifty (150) days Manitowoc County Jail, Huber Law, the defendant has seventy-two (72) days sentence credit. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
Comments / 0