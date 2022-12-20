Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones at heavyweight will be fun, but adds ‘he struggled at times with bigger guys’

Read full article on original website
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul continues to target fighter pay, Conor McGregor: ‘I would KO you with one hand behind my back’
Jake Paul is unimpressed with the pay-per-view (PPV) spike coming in 2023 for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It was revealed yesterday (Weds., Dec. 21, 2022) that UFC PPVs on ESPN+ will increase from the current price of $74.99 to $79.99 starting in 2023 with UFC 283 on Jan. 21. Earlier this week, Bellator Welterweight turned boxer, Dillon Danis, claimed that he’ll make more money than any UFC champion in his professional debut against Olajide “KSI” Olatunji on Jan. 14, 2023.
MMAmania.com
Dana White reveals cocaine scandal that paved way for UFC’s $1.5 billion ESPN broadcast deal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is an extremely profitable business, raking in hundreds of millions for its owners and investors. But, there were several points in the promotion’s history where massive failure was very possible. One of those points was when UFC’s television deal with FOX was up, and the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization was fishing for a new $450 million deal from a major broadcast company.
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to 'steer clear' of Merab Dvalishvili, be patient about UFC title shot
Daniel Cormier advises Sean O'Malley to stay patient in his pursuit of the UFC bantamweight title. O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) became the No. 1 ranked 135 pounder when he edged out former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. O’Malley said he was told he’d be next in line for a title shot, but it apparently won’t happen until after Henry Cejudo meets champ Aljamain Sterling in his return from retirement.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC fighter donates brain to science
Bad news for zombies hoping to feast on “Fireball” during the next apocalypse. That brain is spoken for. UFC veteran Julie Kedzie will be turning over her grey stuff (no, not that grey stuff) to researchers working on solving the CTE riddle. But don’t break out the bone saw just yet, her brain is not up for grabs until she passes away, preferably from old age.
'He definitely rocked me': Listen to Colby Covington give statement to police after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Previously unheard audio reveals UFC welterweight Colby Covington speaking with police and identifying Jorge Masvidal as the man who allegedly assaulted him outside of a restaurant on the night of March 21. The alleged incident took place outside of Papi Steakhouse in Miami Beach, Fla., resulting in Masvidal’s arrest two...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Ryan Garcia Skipping Gesta Fight: I Think That It Could Be Him Juicing
Gervonta Davis gave two reasons Wednesday why he thinks Ryan Garcia decided to skip what was supposed to be a tune-up fight against Mercito Gesta on January 28. The unbeaten Baltimore native first suggested to a small group of reporters after an open workout that his rival could be using performance-enhancing drugs. Davis added that Garcia just might not have wanted to get down to 140 pounds or lower for a fight that could’ve helped keep him sharp prior to his showdown with Davis, who first must beat Hector Luis Garcia on January 7.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Likely Re-Signing With The Company
WWE has a number of top stars that the company can count on and Kevin Owens has been featured pretty consistently ever since he arrived on the main roster in 2015. KO has captured the Universal Championship, main evented WresteMania, and feuded with some of the biggest names in the business. Owens has managed to accomplish a lot over the last few years and it doesn’t sound like he plans on slowing down.
Conor McGregor Clarifies The Status Of His Relationship With Dillon Danis
UFC star Conor McGregor is coming to the defense of his friend Bellator MMA fighter and boxer Dillon Danis. It has been over three years since the MMA community saw Dillon Danis compete. The grappling stand-out decided to make his way over to MMA and linked up with Bellator. He fought twice under the promotion’s banner before suffering an injury that has kept him out since 2019. He won both of his Bellator fights but his true claim to fame has been his association with UFC star Conor McGregor.
Audio released of Colby Covington‘s interview with police detectives following alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal
The audio of Colby Covington’s interview with police detectives following the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal has been released. It all started at UFC 272 in March of this year when Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the welterweight main event. Less than 3 weeks...
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dead at 45; MMA community mourns
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, who made history as a finalist on the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter,” has died. He was 45. The UFC announced the news Saturday, Christmas Eve, and cited heart complications at work as the cause of Bonnar’s death, which occurred Thursday.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
MMA Fighting
Zion Clark reacts to win in MMA debut, promises this is just the start: ‘I want a belt’
Zion Clark has been a fighter all his life, so it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that he’s choosing mixed martial arts as his future. The 25-year-old Ohio native, who was born without legs due to a rare birth defect called Caudal Regression Syndrome that affects fetal spinal development, made his successful pro MMA debut this past weekend, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eugene Murray at a Gladiator’s Challenge card in San Diego.
MMA Fighting
The Uncertain Future of Darren Till
Hey everyone, happy holidays! I wrote this article a few weeks ago, before UFC 282, but I only discovered this fanposts section afterwards. I figured the main question of the article- what will become of Darren Till - is now more relevant than ever due to the fact that he lost. I feel like he has one more chance to win a fight in the UFC or he's getting cut, but who knows... What do you guys think?
MMAmania.com
Pub slug victim who didn’t sue Conor McGregor (and should have) slams ‘Notorious’ for ‘stupid’ take on mental health
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor came under fire earlier this week for his incendiary comments toward radio host and beloved Irish comedian PJ Gallagher, mocking the 47 year-old Cork native for his mental health issues. Those remarks came after Gallagher first offered to let Britain hang onto McGregor when UFC...
MMA Fighting
Mike Goldberg reveals his ‘great moment of closure’ with Dana White after unceremonious UFC exit
Twenty-five years ago, UFC history was made. Held on Dec. 21, 1997, UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan may be best remembered for the UFC debuts of MMA legends Kazushi Sakuraba and Frank Shamrock, but the event featured a special debut in the broadcast booth as well: Longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg. By replacing Bruce Beck on the play-by-play call, Goldberg kicked off a two-decade run that saw him emerge as a beloved figure for the promotion, with the pairing of him and Joe Rogan establishing themselves as the voices of the UFC for a new generation of fight fans.
MMA Fighting
MMA legends make a comeback on the down low in rather juicy Japan card
One of my favorite Guilty pleasure type promotions is Gan Ryu Jima. If anyone gets bored of gossip and is interested in a bit of old school show mma happening in 28th Dec. in Japan. Rafael Lovato Jr. making a comeback with Josh Barnett, Tom Lawler, Melvin Manhoef on the card and a bunch of solid new skool Rizin guys too.
BoxingNews24.com
Floyd Mayweather reacts to Tank Davis leaving Mayweather Promotions
By Allan Fox: Floyd Mayweather Jr had a positive message about his only star in his Mayweather Promotions stable, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, choosing to leave his company recently. Mayweather gave himself credit for helping Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) become a “multi-millionaire” when he was under his guidance...
