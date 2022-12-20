ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

YourErie

New spending bill helps retirees and financial industry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed on Dec. 23, has been slated as a massive step toward helping retirement accounts of millions of U.S workers. However, the real help may be going to the financial industry. The retirement savings measure labeled Secure 2.0 would change how people enroll in retirement […]
WASHINGTON STATE

