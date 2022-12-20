Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe
With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
Tucson International Airport sees delays and cancellations on Friday
The Tucson International Airport saw at least 10 delays for flights coming in and at least 10 delays for flights leaving. There were at least 4 flights that got cancelled altogether.
$25 million announced to help Tucson Water treat PFAS
Tucson Water will receive $25 of federal funds to build additional treatment processes for the removal of PFAS from impacted groundwater.
City of Tucson approves daycare for first responders
The first of its kind daycare for first responders' children now has more funding to startup another location.
KOLD-TV
Tucson prepares for 1,200 migrants and asylum seekers a day when Title 42 is lifted
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Title 42, A Trump-era health policy was set to be lifted Wednesday and all eyes are on the Supreme Court for their decision. Right now, many across our community are preparing for the influx of migrants if Title 42 is lifted. Organizations like Casa Alitas are already bursting at the seams, but have been making preparations for if and when Title 42 is lifted.
azpm.org
Tucson gets millions for PFAS treatment
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the City of Tucson an additional $25 million to help it pay for a water treatment plant to remove PFAS from area groundwater. PFAS are a class of chemicals, also called forever chemicals, that are linked to a number of cancers. The site...
KOLD-TV
Health officials warn of animal tranquilizer “xylazine” contaminating illicit drugs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Poison and Drug Information System is out with a warning about a new drug on Arizona streets. Xylazine is an animal tranquiller used by veterinarians, but now it’s showing up on the streets combined with other illegal drugs, like fentanyl. “You...
Arizona schools got lots of threats this semester. How is it affecting students' mental health?
PHOENIX — Over the course of the fall semester, several local schools have been put on lockdown after getting threats of a weapon on campus, shootings, or even a student bringing a gun to school. While there's a criminal side to these situations, it's also taking a toll on...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona
Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
granicus.com
How Oro Valley, AZ enhanced community engagement with OpenCities
Oro Valley, Arizona is a growing community nestled between the Catalina and Tortolita mountain ranges in northern Pima County. The city is situated about three miles north of Tucson and home to more than 47,000 residents. Oro Valley has been dubbed the “Upscale Tech Mecca” of Southern Arizona by the Arizona Daily Star newspaper and the city needed a website that meets the needs of its engaged residents and provides better service and features. City leaders implemented OpenCities, a Granicus website product that helps effectively connect residents with the information they need.
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Builder
Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community
Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
The Bourguet bunch spreads Christmas cheer to kids
The holidays can be the most wonderful time of year, but that's not always the case for everyone. That's why one Marana family has made it their mission to bring smiles to
Delays, cancelations hit Arizona airports as winter storms approach U.S.
As TIA is prepares for more than 210,000 travelers to pass through its gates this December and early January, some travelers will find their itineraries interrupted by weather delays.
13 alleged members of Tucson drug-trafficking ring indicted
A federal grand jury in Tucson indicted 13 alleged members of a Tucson-area drug trafficking organization.
KOLD-TV
“It would change my life”: Section 8 waitlist in Tucson to open in two weeks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People across Tucson have waited years for the Section 8 waitlist to open and in just two weeks, they will be able to finally apply for assistance. It’s been about five years since the waitlist for the City of Tucson public housing and Section...
Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure
A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
AZFamily
New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts. Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pinal County authorities look for man, missing boy; find vehicle in Yuma
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 2-year-old boy and the man he is believed to be with. Michael Ruiz allegedly took Benjamin Ruiz in violation of a court order, and deputies are concerned about the boy’s safety.
Comments / 0