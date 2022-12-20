ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marana, AZ

rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Adoring Adobe

With the cultural history and climate of Tucson, there is a plethora of adobe buildings throughout the city. Their style and grace is the quintessential southwestern look. Some are modest, some extravagant, all are very cool. The combination of the neutral colors of the adobe walls with the bright trim...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson prepares for 1,200 migrants and asylum seekers a day when Title 42 is lifted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Title 42, A Trump-era health policy was set to be lifted Wednesday and all eyes are on the Supreme Court for their decision. Right now, many across our community are preparing for the influx of migrants if Title 42 is lifted. Organizations like Casa Alitas are already bursting at the seams, but have been making preparations for if and when Title 42 is lifted.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Tucson gets millions for PFAS treatment

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality gave the City of Tucson an additional $25 million to help it pay for a water treatment plant to remove PFAS from area groundwater. PFAS are a class of chemicals, also called forever chemicals, that are linked to a number of cancers. The site...
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
granicus.com

How Oro Valley, AZ enhanced community engagement with OpenCities

Oro Valley, Arizona is a growing community nestled between the Catalina and Tortolita mountain ranges in northern Pima County. The city is situated about three miles north of Tucson and home to more than 47,000 residents. Oro Valley has been dubbed the “Upscale Tech Mecca” of Southern Arizona by the Arizona Daily Star newspaper and the city needed a website that meets the needs of its engaged residents and provides better service and features. City leaders implemented OpenCities, a Granicus website product that helps effectively connect residents with the information they need.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
Builder

Mattamy Homes Acquires Land for New Arizona Community

Mattamy Homes has closed on 59 acres in Marana, Arizona. As the newest neighborhood within the Dove Mountain master plan, the property coined Saguaro Reserve will feature 242 homesites next to Dove Mountain’s new community park. Development has begun, and Mattamy expects sales to open early 2024. “We’re excited...
MARANA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Chinese Restaurant to Closure

A local restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplashonUnsplash. For many struggling restaurants, the end of the year is, in many ways, a do-or-die situation. Sometimes there’s enough of a push for takeout when the stores are closed and life is hectic to help push the restaurant into the new year. For others, however, the flip of the calendar comes with a closing of doors. For one local restaurant here in Tucson, that’s exactly what just happened.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts. Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. Updated: 9 hours ago.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

