Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
Fort Smith police searching for missing man
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is seeking assistance in locating 67-year-old Danny Cheery who was reported missing by family members on Dec. 24, 2022. According to a post by FSPD, Cheery was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing the red flannel pictured with a...
Arrest made after stabbing suspect barricades himself inside Fort Smith home
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police responded to a home in the 2800 block of South O Street in response to a stabbing call early Wednesday, Dec. 21. The victim was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect, 21-year-old Jackson...
Fort Smith pharmacy struggling to keep children's Tylenol
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Looking at the shelves of Prince Drug in Fort Smith, pain and fever medication for kids is in short supply. Pharmacist Daniel Lunsford of Prince Drug says he has witnessed an increase in customers looking for certain medications, especially for kids, as respiratory illnesses like RSV, the flu, and COVID are on the rise.
KHBS
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
KTLO
Concerned citizen call leads to theft, assault charges for Boone Co. man
A Boone County man has been charged with theft by receiving and assault when a concerned citizen called in a tip of person pointing a gun at others. According to the probable cause affidavit, a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down by a concerned citizen. She told the officer she was walking near the tennis courts at the old junior high when she observed several juveniles playing with a handgun. The Harrison Police Department was notified and also dispatched to the scene.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Family Dog Mauls 4-day-old Girl to Death
CAVE SPRINGS, AR – News sources are reporting a four-day-old infant girl in Cave Springs AR. died from wounds received from the family dog Wednesday. According to reports, Police in Arkansas said a newborn baby is dead after she succumbed to injuries she received from the family's dog. Police...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
Traffic light malfunction causes delays on Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A traffic light malfunction is causing traffic delays in Fort Smith Sunday, Dec. 18, afternoon. The traffic light on 70th and Rogers is not working and the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is directing traffic at this time. FSPD says there is no estimated time...
Washington County to delay opening buildings Thursday until 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to harsh winter weather forecasted in our area that could impact driving conditions, roads and bridges. Courthouses and buildings will delay opening. The county says that if conditions warrant closing...
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews prepare ahead of Thursday's dangerous cold temps, potential snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday's weather. ARDOT plans to pre-treat highways, bridges and overpasses Wednesday and Thursday. "If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at 9 a.m. maybe you leave a little earlier just in case there’s a little...
Power outages largely restored in NWA, River Valley
UPDATE: Many outages in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley have been restored as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23. Less than 50 remain in these areas, according to poweroutage.us. NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are over 3,000 power outages reported across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. As of 9:30 p.m. Dec. 22 Carroll Electric Cooperative […]
5NEWS
