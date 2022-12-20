ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
JAMESTOWN, ND
Fargo VFW host free holiday meals for community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo VFW hosted a free holiday meal to the community. More than 150 people across the F-M area braved the oppressively cold temperatures and enjoyed a meal downtown. Even wrestlers from Moorhead High School came to help volunteers and officials say they stepped up...
FARGO, ND
Newborn babies back in Christmas stockings in time for holiday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The cute holiday tradition continues at the Sanford Health Family Birth Center. In its third annual year, newborn babies are back in stockings just in time for Christmas. This year’s latest addition features a Santa hat knitted by volunteers. Sanford staff say they always...
FARGO, ND
Spuds and Eagles Split Basketball Border Battle

FARGO– The Davies Eagles hosted the Moorhead Spuds for a high school basketball doubleheader on Thursday night. The Eagles girls defeated the Spuds 70-46. The Spuds boys defeated the Eagles 81-75, handing Davies, their first loss of the season.
MOORHEAD, MN

