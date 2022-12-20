ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall serving as regional warming shelter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall is providing a place for people without power to stay warm. The mall is considered a regional warming shelter and will be open until 10 p.m. Friday. “If you do not feel safe traveling, we encourage you to stay home,” the mall said in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Dec. 22

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses wishing a Merry Christmas from Beacon Wealth Management. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Mon Power crews and equipment at the ready, damage assessments continue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power are assessing damage to the electrical system and are able to work in some areas, according to spokesperson Hannah Catlett. “Mon Power has crews out working the several outages in the area,” Catlett said. “It looks like between West Virginia and Maryland have about 15,000 customers out.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE
WDTV

Daniel Raymond Mundell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Daniel Raymond Mundell, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at WVU Caring Hospice in Elkins. He was born on December 18, 1951, in Fairmont; a son of Barbara Jean (Belt) Mundell of Fairmont and the late Robert Edward Mundell.Daniel was self-employed as a carpenter for many years. In addition to his mother, Daniel is survived by his brothers, Richard Mundell of Fairmont, and Donald Mundell of Utah; his sister, Deborah Sweet and her husband, Gary, of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, Daniel was preceded in death by his good friend, Danny Robinson. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Don Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Sam Bellotte

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Sam Bellotte has been selected as December’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month. He is an amazing special education teacher who goes above and beyond, according to his students. Bellotte teaches special education at Jane Lew Elementary school. When he heard that he...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Outlook on roads, power outages, warming shelters and weather

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The snow may have stopped falling, but a frigid weather storm is still making its presence felt through the holiday weekend. The subzero temperatures have led to problematic roads, power outages, and spurred many area warming shelters to open. Here’s an update of where things stand...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Richard Lee Saurborn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Lee Saurborn, 74, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on November 14, 1948, in Fairmont; a son of the late Winfield Scott Saurborn and Maude M. (Wilson) Saurborn. Richard was a graduate of East Fairmont High School. He was a United States Army Veteran. Richard retired from Helmick Corporation as an engineer. He loved West Virginia University sports and enjoyed working in the yard. Richard loved spending time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. Richard is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie (Swisher) Saurborn of Fairmont; his son, Jacob Saurborn and his wife, Ashleigh of Morgantown; his daughters, Jessica Lemon and her husband, Grant of Fairmont, and Jillian Huffman and her husband, Daniel of Clarksburg; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Saurborn, Everett Saurborn, Elsie Lemon, Jackson Lemon, Oliver Huffman, and Evelyn Huffman. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Ray Saurborn and his wife, Ruby; his sister, Edith Herndon and her husband, Harry. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Army reserve from Camp Dawson. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Providers ask people to conserve electricity, warn of outages

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Utility officials are asking people to cut back on electric use to help conserve supply. FirstEnergy, which includes Mon Power, and PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, are asking people take steps to conserve energy. EMS officials say this is to help take...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
uncoveringpa.com

7 Filming Locations for Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” in Pennsylvania that You Can Visit

Disclosure: This article may contain affiliate links. We will make a small commission from these links if you order something at no additional cost to you. The Netflix film, “The Pale Blue Eye”, starring actor Christian Bale was shot primarily in the Pittsburgh area, including some very recognizable spots if you’re familiar with the region.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTV

DOH crews work to clear roadways

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “It’s treacherous conditions all over.”. Department of highway crews launched into action Friday morning and haven’t stopped since. The winter storm brought little snow to the area, but plenty of ice. “It’s more ice than wet roads.”. Mike Daley is the District...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV

