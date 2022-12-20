ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Where is Santa? Follow along here

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The list is made, he’s checked it twice to find out who’s naughty or nice, and now, Santa Claus is traveling the globe to deliver gifts for all. Santa has been busy thus far. By 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the big guy has delivered...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Over $2k worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
WKRC

Target recalls children's item after 2 girls died, 4 others were trapped

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Target recalled a children's item after two girls reportedly died and four others were trapped. More than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were recalled on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced. Consumers are urged to contact Target to get a refund or store credit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Viewer-submitted photos show snow covering Greater Cincinnati homes, roads and more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Santa Claus will be...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

