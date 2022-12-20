Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Where is Santa? Follow along here
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The list is made, he’s checked it twice to find out who’s naughty or nice, and now, Santa Claus is traveling the globe to deliver gifts for all. Santa has been busy thus far. By 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the big guy has delivered...
Fox 19
Over $2k worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man covers car in Christmas lights to drive around during holiday season
CINCINNATI — One of the coolest Christmas lights displays in the Cincinnati area is not a house, but a car!. Ryan Golembiewski says this is the fourth year he has covered his car in Christmas lights to drive around and make people's days. This year, Golembiewski covered his car...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mom, TikTok star donates holiday gifts to Mount Healthy students
CINCINNATI — A local mom turned TikTok star is giving back in a major way this holiday season. Cincinnati native Heather Savage, also known as "Savage Mom Life" on the popular social media app, donated 1,300 gifts to students at Mount Healthy North and South schools. Savage partnered with...
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
WLWT 5
Random act of kindness: Nursing home resident gets free haircut thanks to hairstylists kind gesture
CINCINNATI — A nursing home resident and a hairstylist are getting lots of love after a heartwarming story was shared of neighbor helping neighbor. Bob Hater, 66, has been at the Western Hills Nursing Home since earlier this summer after spending time in the ICU with an infection. At...
WLWT 5
After nearly 5 months at Children's Hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn five months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
Fox 19
Commercial snowplow companies paving ways for last-minute holiday shoppers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There are commercial snowplow companies hard at work to clear the roads and parking lots so last-minute holiday shoppers can finish up. FOX19 NOW’s photojournalist Jason Maxwell has the story. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click...
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
WKRC
Target recalls children's item after 2 girls died, 4 others were trapped
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Target recalled a children's item after two girls reportedly died and four others were trapped. More than 200,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets were recalled on Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced. Consumers are urged to contact Target to get a refund or store credit.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Fox 19
PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Viewer-submitted photos show snow covering Greater Cincinnati homes, roads and more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
4th couple accuses wedding videographer of taking money and running
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fourth couple is coming forward with accusations that a wedding videographer did not show up for the job she was paid to do. Each couple says the nightmare situation started last January at Bridalrama at the Duke Energy Center. Megan Lalley and her now husband Ethan...
Fox 19
Great American Ball Park to host celebration of life for Tom Browning
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - A celebration of life will be held at Great American Ball Park for the late Tom Browning. The celebration of life will start at 3 p.m. on Jan. 6 at GABP’s Bally Sports Club, Browning’s obituary reads. A public visitation for Browning’s friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Santa Claus will be...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
Fox 19
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
'Please bring my baby home': Mother of Kason Thomas leads search in Dayton area
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Please bring my baby home.”. Those were the words from Wilhelmina Burnett who spent the day Wednesday in the Dayton area looking for her 5-month-old son and his suspected kidnapper, Nalah Jackson. She feared the child has possibly been taken out of state but said she had no information to prove that.
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
WLWT 5
