Read full article on original website
Related
Creating different punishments for crack and powder cocaine never made sense, unscientific
Legal scholars and researchers—David Mares of UC San Diego, Mark Osler of the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, and Doris Marie Provine of Arizona State University—discuss U.S. Attorney Gen. Merrick Garland's recent guidance on ending federal sentencing disparities for crack cocaine
WVNews
US judge rejects Maduro ally's claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn't entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The l...
Comments / 0