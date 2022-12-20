ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

30 dogs rescued in raid on Cass County property

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - Thirty dogs were rescued after a search warrant was carried out on a rural Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon. Cass County deputies executed the search warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Roush Road, just a few hours after the warrant had been approved by a county judge.
CASS COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Search Warrant Served On Roush Road

On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KCTV 5

One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Things slowly but surely warming up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash

A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Northwest Missouri Residents Injured in Clay County Crash Thursday

Two Northwest Missouri residents suffered injuries in a Thursday crash in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 11:21 Thursday morning on I-35, at mile marker 19.2, as 22-year-old Valparaiso, Indiana resident Thomas J. Wehren and 47-year-old Gallatin resident Jeannie R. Pettit headed northbound. Authorities...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy