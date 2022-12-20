Read full article on original website
Cass County Sheriff's Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill
The Cass County Disaster Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units rescued 30 dogs Thursday afternoon from a property in rural Cass County.
PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - Thirty dogs were rescued after a search warrant was carried out on a rural Pleasant Hill home Thursday afternoon. Cass County deputies executed the search warrant at 3:15 p.m. on Roush Road, just a few hours after the warrant had been approved by a county judge.
On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter storm has come and gone, now we're left with a very cold reception. Friday, the bitter cold temperatures and high winds show no sign of dying down anytime soon. Intense wind gusts have the Kansas City area feeling colder than -20 degrees. This...
Cass County Sheriff's Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
The Shawnee Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m. off W. 48th Street, just west of Mullen Road.
A Gardner family is looking for a place to stay after fire heavily damaged their home near West 185th Street and Hickory.
A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
The extreme cold moving in Thursday isn’t just a nuisance. It can also be deadly if not taken seriously, fire officials warn.
Missouri troopers ask Kansas City drivers to slow down during winter storm as crashes on snowy and icy roads and highways increase.
Two Northwest Missouri residents suffered injuries in a Thursday crash in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 11:21 Thursday morning on I-35, at mile marker 19.2, as 22-year-old Valparaiso, Indiana resident Thomas J. Wehren and 47-year-old Gallatin resident Jeannie R. Pettit headed northbound. Authorities...
Kansas City, Missouri, Public Works has a warning for drivers Thursday: Stay off the roads with ice being a major concern.
Kansas City Pet Project officers are out and about, searching for cases of animal abuse in the frigid weather.
Spending time in a location that is foreign to you can be an exciting and interesting experience.
Every kennel is full at the Great Plains SPCA. The shelter has seen a "27% increase in dog admissions compared to 2021, but an 11%, decrease in dog adoptions," according to the shelter's director of operations. Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving...
Light snow flurries, fueled by strong winds, created snowdrifts and low visibility early Thursday, Dec. 22, in parts of Miami County. But streets remained relatively quiet in communities across the county.
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a stressful couple of days for people trying to make it home for the holidays in Kansas City. More than 4,000 flights have been delayed due to winter weather. It's been a steady stream of passengers at KCI all day. A lot...
