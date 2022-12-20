Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Twitter obsession isn't the core reason for Tesla stock's plunge
A popular misconception has emerged about Elon Musk and Tesla: The megabillionaire's love affair with Twitter is the main reason Tesla shares have lost so much value this year. But Tesla's steep stock selloff this week proved that the problems at Musk's car company go well beyond Twitter.
Twitter layoffs continue under Elon Musk
Additional Twitter employees were terminated Thursday as part of ongoing, rolling layoffs under new owner Elon Musk, including from the public policy and media and entertainment teams, according to tweets from affected employees.
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
'Can I go back to my regular job?': Iowa sports reporter goes viral after complaining about covering blizzard
An Iowa sports reporter has gone viral for his vocal complaints after being asked to fill in for a weather reporter -- during a snowstorm.
10 moments in 2022 straight out of a sci-fi movie
With a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator plowing into an asteroid to a hook-wielding helicopter trying to catch a rocket plummeting back to Earth, 2022 brought plenty of surreal moments in space that could have been out of a science fiction movie.
TikTok might be too big to ban, no matter what lawmakers say
In July 2020, the same month former President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States, Callie Goodwin of Columbia, South Carolina, posted her first video on the app to promote the small business she had started out of her garage during the pandemic.
Exclusive: Iranian footballer is among dozens facing execution while the West is distracted by Christmas, supporters fear
Terrified Iranian families believe that while the Western world is preoccupied with Christmas celebrations, a wave of executions in the country is imminent following the recent protests.
Why everyone is suddenly talking about buccal fat removal
Buccal fat removal might just be the new Brazilian butt lift -- aka the newest cosmetic surgery procedure to take over social media.
Schneider: January 6 committee's big takeaway points directly at Trump
CNN's Jessica Schneider says that the January 6 House Select Committee final report urging that "officials taking part in the insurrection who took the oath to defend the Constitution "should be barred from holding government office" points directly to former President Donald Trump.
Tapper: Hutchinson's transformation from MAGA supporter to whistleblower is historic
CNN's Jake Tapper breaks down insights revealed from transcripts of former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the January 6 committee.
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. CNN's Marshall Cohen reports.
'I'm excited!': Anchor Ana Cabrera bids farewell to CNN
After nearly a decade with CNN, anchor Ana Cabrera bids farewell to her CNN Newsroom audience on live TV.
