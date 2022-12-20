ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter layoffs continue under Elon Musk

Additional Twitter employees were terminated Thursday as part of ongoing, rolling layoffs under new owner Elon Musk, including from the public policy and media and entertainment teams, according to tweets from affected employees.
10 moments in 2022 straight out of a sci-fi movie

With a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator plowing into an asteroid to a hook-wielding helicopter trying to catch a rocket plummeting back to Earth, 2022 brought plenty of surreal moments in space that could have been out of a science fiction movie.
Schneider: January 6 committee's big takeaway points directly at Trump

CNN's Jessica Schneider says that the January 6 House Select Committee final report urging that "officials taking part in the insurrection who took the oath to defend the Constitution "should be barred from holding government office" points directly to former President Donald Trump.
'Jumped off the page': CNN reporter on insight from latest batch of Jan. 6 witness transcripts

In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021. CNN's Marshall Cohen reports.
