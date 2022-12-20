ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades

By Dom DiFurio
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfdSZ_0jpN9TEz00

chayanuphol // Shutterstock

States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades

Depending on where you live in the U.S., your state and local taxes may have shifted over the last year.

The feared decline in American spending at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic never fully materialized as stimulus and pandemic aid programs kept consumers buying and sending sales taxes into state and local government coffers.

But while the stimulus-fueled spending spree alleviated concerns about bringing in tax revenue for critical functions in local government, it also helped spur record inflation. Some states are adjusting taxes in response: Utah, for example, moved to reduce individual and corporate income tax rates for 2022.

Stacker examined data from the nonprofit Tax Foundation to see which states have recorded the biggest tax growth in the last four decades. States were ranked by the percentage-point change of each state's effective tax rate from 1980 to 2022. Ties were broken by the growth from 2021. The overall per capita burden was used if those numbers were the same.

Effective tax rates were calculated by dividing the state and local taxes residents pay by the state's share of the gross national product. Those taxes include property, sales, income, and other taxes recorded by the Census Bureau's State and Local Government Finance division.

In 2022, the national average state-local tax burden is 11.2%, unchanged from the year before. "Tax burden" is a term used to describe the effective amount of taxes each person in a state pays its government. "State-local" refers to a combination of state and local tax rates, excluding federal taxes. It can account for income and the portion of corporate taxes shifted to consumers via increased costs or lower wages.

Twenty-one states—including Oregon, Colorado, Alaska, Maryland, and Georgia—have lowered effective state-local tax rates since 1980. In Alaska, taxes on oil extraction have ensured a large portion of state taxes are footed by the business activities of nonresidents. Residents of the other 30 states have seen tax rates increase as much as three percentage points in that timeframe.

States with the largest tax growth have high effective tax rates overall, largely due to high state spending and tax payments to out-of-state governments. In Connecticut, for example, residents pay taxes to neighboring New York, while states with large tourism industries like Vermont and Hawaii export tax burdens to the rest of the U.S.

Only one state has seen tax rates rise more in the last four decades than the residents of the lush Hawaiian islands with its high cost of living and people paying a 14% effective tax rate (about $8,400 in taxes per person annually). Continue reading to see which it is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfhLx_0jpN9TEz00
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#51. Alaska

- Change from 1980: -4.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.5 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 4.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $2,943

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTiU9_0jpN9TEz00
Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock

#50. Michigan

- Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0kEo_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#49. North Dakota

- Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.9 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.8%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,403

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pr05b_0jpN9TEz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. District of Columbia

- Change from 1980: -1.8 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.0%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $11,654

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxhdA_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#47. Wisconsin

- Change from 1980: -1.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.9%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,231

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF3NM_0jpN9TEz00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#46. Georgia

- Change from 1980: -1.0 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.9%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,862

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRSqY_0jpN9TEz00
PQK // Shutterstock

#45. South Carolina

- Change from 1980: -0.8 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.9%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,596

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5fbU_0jpN9TEz00
Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#44. Arizona

- Change from 1980: -0.7 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,156

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132K9j_0jpN9TEz00
quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

#43. Massachusetts

- Change from 1980: -0.6 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $9,405

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRYDu_0jpN9TEz00
Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#42. South Dakota

- Change from 1980: -0.5 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.4%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,196

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3UCG_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#41. Wyoming

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.8 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,691

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9D0S_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#40. West Virginia

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,479

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvTfy_0jpN9TEz00
Jess Kraft // Shutterstock

#39. Oregon

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.8%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,572

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTL5R_0jpN9TEz00
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#38. Tennessee

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,036

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrK18_0jpN9TEz00
eurobanks // Shutterstock

#37. Maryland

- Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.6 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.3%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,680

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0010b2_0jpN9TEz00
Lauren Orr // Shutterstock

#36. Colorado

- Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.7%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,699

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFVMk_0jpN9TEz00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#35. North Carolina

- Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.9%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,299

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7FRb_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#34. Kentucky

- Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,669

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzpEI_0jpN9TEz00
Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock

#33. Rhode Island

- Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.4%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,948

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfEtq_0jpN9TEz00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Missouri

- Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,953

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJDpC_0jpN9TEz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Pennsylvania

- Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,723

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBKrS_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#30. Idaho

- Change from 1980: +0.2 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.7%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,402

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7BH3_0jpN9TEz00
TLF Images // Shutterstock

#29. Oklahoma

- Change from 1980: +0.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.0%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,527

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yj5Bg_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#28. Mississippi

- Change from 1980: +0.4 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBnS9_0jpN9TEz00
FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#27. Florida

- Change from 1980: +0.4 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.1%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scAHq_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#26. Iowa

- Change from 1980: +0.5 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.2%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,086

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1Yim_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#25. Alabama

- Change from 1980: +0.5 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,585

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVTkV_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#24. Nebraska

- Change from 1980: +0.7 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,720

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0jyO_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#23. Ohio

- Change from 1980: +0.8 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.0%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6hcp_0jpN9TEz00
turtix // Shutterstock

#22. New Mexico

- Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,835

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032BBz_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#21. Montana

- Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdQk6_0jpN9TEz00
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#20. Texas

- Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwzoJ_0jpN9TEz00
Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#19. Arkansas

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,031

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ochio_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#18. Indiana

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,030

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCetV_0jpN9TEz00
Jason Finn // Shutterstock

#17. Utah

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.1%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,750

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENQFg_0jpN9TEz00
Max Lindenthaler // Shutterstock

#16. Washington

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.7%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,803

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5lH2_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#15. Louisiana

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.1%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,762

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRVwe_0jpN9TEz00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New Hampshire

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,593

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKaLD_0jpN9TEz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. New Jersey

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.2%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $9,648

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bx0Dm_0jpN9TEz00
Sandra Burm // Shutterstock

#12. Minnesota

- Change from 1980: +1.2 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.1%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,763

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTp4Z_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#11. Maine

- Change from 1980: +1.5 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.4%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,906

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHJmv_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#10. Kansas

- Change from 1980: +1.6 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.2%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,353

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ig9U7_0jpN9TEz00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#9. Nevada

- Change from 1980: +1.8 percentage points
- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,554

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuJJ5_0jpN9TEz00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#8. Delaware

- Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.4%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,170

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyoSZ_0jpN9TEz00
Rigucci // Shutterstock

#7. California

- Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $10,167

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qw2pZ_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#6. Virginia

- Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.5%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TqGR_0jpN9TEz00
DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#5. Illinois

- Change from 1980: +2.3 percentage points
- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.9%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $8,390

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQqYD_0jpN9TEz00
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#4. New York

- Change from 1980: +2.7 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.7 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 15.9%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $12,083

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzn11_0jpN9TEz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Vermont

- Change from 1980: +2.8 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.6%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,958

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mg8Nb_0jpN9TEz00
Canva

#2. Hawaii

- Change from 1980: +3.1 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 14.1%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $8,410

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oj0Qx_0jpN9TEz00
James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#1. Connecticut

- Change from 1980: +4.9 percentage points
- Change from 2021: +0.7 percentage points
- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 15.4%
- State-local tax burden per capita: $12,151

