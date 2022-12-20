ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Loose Llama Ends Drama After Being Reunited With Owners In Virginia (VIDEO)

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago

A loose llama who took police on a curious chase through Fairfax County has reportedly been reunited with its family in Virginia.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter made a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as they hoped to reunite a dark-colored llama who was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.

According to The Washingtonian , the 20-year-old llama, Kolby, has since been returned to her family after a tweet went viral in Virginia as the shelter sought to reunite her with her caretakers.

Kolby had an amusing jaunt that took members of the Animal Shelter, and Fairfax County Animal Protection Police on a wild chase that was caught on camera by the agency.

More videos are expected to be released by police now that Kolby has been safely returned to her home.

