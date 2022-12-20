ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

5 warning signs of a heart attack you should never ignore, from a man who dismissed his own cardiac crisis symptoms

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taPGp_0jpN9CTs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUR9u_0jpN9CTs00

wingedwolf/Getty Images

  • Mark Kader, 41, had a heart scare that required a trip to the hospital in August.
  • He said he felt dizzy and nauseous before he passed out on the bathroom floor.
  • Kader realized his heart rhythm was off in the ambulance, but he didn't recognize the early signs.

As a cardiac nurse and heart pump expert, Mark Kader thought he would notice the signs of a heart attack if he ever had one.

The 41-year-old told Insider that he believed his risk of heart failure was low, since he has no family history of heart problems and exercises regularly. So when he began to feel dizzy and nauseous while doing repairs around his house, he didn't think it was anything serious.

However, Kader said he collapsed on the bathroom floor and woke up to his wife pounding on the door. She had arrived home while he was unconscious and called an ambulance, which arrived shortly after he came to.

On the way to the hospital, Kader said he noticed his heart rhythm looked irregular on the EKG. He kicked himself for not recognizing the signs of his cardiac episode sooner, given his experience teaching doctors about the very same heart pump that ended up saving his life.

"It's kind of embarrassing because I've been a cardiac nurse for 15 years and I blew off the signs," Kader said. "You think it can happen to anybody else, but it won't happen to you."

Here are five symptoms of a cardiac episode that you should know, according to Kader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XFGO_0jpN9CTs00
Mark Kader, 41, with his wife and five kids.

Courtesy of Mark Kader

Dizziness

Kader said he started to feel tired and dizzy while he was doing work around the house, so he assumed he was just dehydrated.

In reality, his lightheadedness was caused an irregular ventricular rhythm (or, arrhythmia), he said. His heart wasn't working correctly to pump blood throughout his body and to his brain, which is known as cardiogenic shock.

He went to the bathroom, thinking he had to throw up, and woke up on the floor.

Nausea

Nausea should have been Kader's first sign that something was wrong, but he didn't think his queasiness had anything to do with his heart.

Women are more likely to report nausea as a symptom of heart attack or arrhythmia, but it can also occur in men, especially younger patients, Kader said.

Kader's age may have increased his odds of a swift recovery, as did his access to treatment. Doctors implanted him with an Impella pump — which happened to be Kader's specialty as a clinical educator for Abiomed — to take some of the strain off of his heart. He only needed the device for two and a half days before he regained normal heart function.

Fainting

While Kader wasn't sure he had an irregular heart rhythm until he saw the EKG reading himself, he said it makes sense that he passed out.

Syncopal episodes, or fainting, is a common symptom of heart problems, which can include arrhythmias like Kader's case as well as heart attacks.

"It's the same thing going on when you have a heart attack," Kader said, speaking of the warning signs of his arrhythmia. "The heart isn't able to pump blood, so you can get those symptoms as well."

Sweating

Kader said he regained consciousness and was able to walk out to the ambulance with the help of paramedics. As he got his bearings, he noticed that he was "profusely sweating."

Sweating is another common sign of heart troubles, according to the American Journal of Cardiovascular Disease . As the heart struggles to pump blood around the body, it's natural to sweat in an attempt to cool down. Still, this symptom may be overlooked in the absence of chest pain.

Chest pain

Although Kader did not experience heartburn or crushing pain in his chest, either one may have prompted him to call an ambulance himself.

He said the "classic" symptoms of a heart attack or similar episode include eft arm pain, neck pain, and chest pain — which may feel like heartburn for women, he added.

"I didn't feel like I was in that at-risk category," Kader said. "But anytime you have any chest pain, discomfort, nausea, lightheadedness, dizziness — it's worth getting checked out sooner. Because the sooner you get identified, the better that you're going to be."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 37

Nita Roberts Hagan
3d ago

My husband had a heart attack around 6 months ago. Before the attack he had a fall from his horse then he was a little sore but later he began to feel tired a lot.That night he had an unexpected heart attack and I called the ambulance & they arrived in no time. They were great guys- so off they went. He the operation But he remained tired for a long while but after all of these months he his doing very well 💖👌💖🙋‍♀️ if he doing Only he has been advised to do- we both think he will be fine ✌️☘️❤️

Reply(1)
13
Alicia Rice
3d ago

i get these symptoms often. When I have anxiety attacks they can mimic the signs of a heart attack. So how can i tell the difference between an actual heart attack and anxiety attack. my sitting heart rate can go from the low 70s to the high 100s in moments and then after a short time return to the 70s. i have a heart murmur from what ive been told by drs n the past just before unrelated surgeries. my grandfather and uncle died from heart problems. im 48 and single mom with twin 10 yr olds at home. I have no idea what symptoms for them to look for too call 911 except if im passed out 🤷

Reply(4)
9
Will Alvarez
3d ago

the reality is that most people will not know they're having heart problems or will believe is something else, I experience most of the symptoms on this list pretty often from left arm pain, lightheaded, sweating, etc.. even been to the ER because of that, but apparently my heart is normal. it can be frustrating!

Reply
9
Related
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
Henrico Citizen

Savvy Senior: How leg pains could be an early sign of heart attack or stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage

More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus: a less effective vaccine, paired with low vaccination rates, limited natural immunity, and discontent over a national Zero-COVID policy, may spell...
The Independent

Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis

A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Insider

Insider

718K+
Followers
38K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy