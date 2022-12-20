ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

New coffee house in White Plains is brewing a sense of community

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBybf_0jpN9Bb900

A new business in White Plains is making coffee for a cause.

Earlier this month, Lydia and Gary Kris opened The Pamplemousse Project on Mamaroneck Avenue.

"My husband and I have always thought there was a need for a really nice café in White Plains," said Lydia Kris.

The couple sold another business before the pandemic began but felt a call to give back amid retirement. The business was born – named after their family dog.

"She's a rescue dog and she has some challenges. So, as we started thinking about this project we saw some parallels there," said Lydia Kris. "That our community is wonderful and vibrant but also, its facing some challenges."

The Pamplemousse Project offers a wide variety of coffee, tea, pastries, truffles and candy. After the bills and staff are paid, 100% of proceeds will be donated to charity.

"I think that's wonderful," said Debra Estrada, a first time customer. "I don't know if I've ever heard of anything like that before."

Local nonprofit charities with 501(c)(3) status can apply for a one-time grant on the company’s website. Preference will be given to charities in White Plains, but nonprofits throughout Westchester County can apply .

The average grant per organization range from $5,000 to $10,000 per year. Customers part of the businesses loyalty program will get a say in what charities receive one-time grants.

The goal is to help 15-20 organizations each year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Crowds head to Arthur Avenue to stock up for Feast of the Seven Fishes

NEW YORK -- Some spend the day before Christmas Eve getting last-minute gifts for under the tree, while others focus on the food they're going to put on the table.On Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, families are preparing for the Feast of the Seven Fishes. It's the busiest day of the year at Randazzo's Seafood. The line is out the door with regulars who make visiting Bronx Little Italy a tradition. "We come every year on the 23rd for the past 20 some odd years," said Janine Muscolino, from Yorktown Heights. Muscolino came prepared with a list. "Scallops, shrimp, calama, squid, scungil, mussels, clams,...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Galleria at White Plains mall closing for good

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Once upon a time, the Galleria at White Plains mall was one of the largest in the region and one of the most profitable in the country. But that time has come and gone.The mall is closing its doors for good. It was big news in 1980 when the huge shopping mall opened in the middle of downtown White Plains - a so-called "mega block" urban renewal project that presented a cold and imposing facade to the streetscape. "At the time, it was felt to be the thing to do. It's outlived its usefulness which is evidenced by...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tri-state roundup: Town approves record Westchester project

The zoning approval of a historic project leads this week’s roundup of suburban New York real estate news. Largest economic development in Westchester history. In New York’s Westchester County, the Mount Pleasant Town Board unanimously approved zoning for a 3-million-square-foot science and technology center. Fareri Associates is developing the center, which is expected to cost $1.2 billion, making it the largest economic development project in county history.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
Alexandra Gross

Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay

Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

What’s afoot in the Village of Warwick

Gains are ahead in some realms, challenges lingering in others for the Village of Warwick, as described by Mayor Michael Newhard, with 2022 nearing conclusion and the Comprehensive Plan revision approved. Warwick is on the verge of Climate Smart Community certification, likely to be awarded in February, he said, and the Village would be the only municipality in Orange County with that certification.
WARWICK, NY
News 12

News 12

127K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy