New coffee house in White Plains is brewing a sense of community

A new business in White Plains is making coffee for a cause.

Earlier this month, Lydia and Gary Kris opened The Pamplemousse Project on Mamaroneck Avenue.

"My husband and I have always thought there was a need for a really nice café in White Plains," said Lydia Kris.

The couple sold another business before the pandemic began but felt a call to give back amid retirement. The business was born – named after their family dog.

"She's a rescue dog and she has some challenges. So, as we started thinking about this project we saw some parallels there," said Lydia Kris. "That our community is wonderful and vibrant but also, its facing some challenges."

The Pamplemousse Project offers a wide variety of coffee, tea, pastries, truffles and candy. After the bills and staff are paid, 100% of proceeds will be donated to charity.

"I think that's wonderful," said Debra Estrada, a first time customer. "I don't know if I've ever heard of anything like that before."

Local nonprofit charities with 501(c)(3) status can apply for a one-time grant on the company’s website. Preference will be given to charities in White Plains, but nonprofits throughout Westchester County can apply .

The average grant per organization range from $5,000 to $10,000 per year. Customers part of the businesses loyalty program will get a say in what charities receive one-time grants.

The goal is to help 15-20 organizations each year.