Biggest Crypto Exploits and Hacks of 2022
Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis said 2022 was “the biggest year ever” in terms of the number of crypto projects hit with attacks and drained of funds—and that was in October. It certainly felt like it. Just the hacks highlighted here add up to an enormous $2.2 billion,...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Modest Gains Heading Into Christmas
Coins are limping into the new year. And in its investigation of FTX’s collapse, the SEC appears to have redoubled its assault on crypto. The crypto market is limping into the new year, but the week heading into Christmas brought very modest gains for the two leading coins. As...
Dogecoin Enjoys 5% Rebound After Month-Long Tumble
Today's bullish move comes just a day after Bitstamp listed Dogecoin. Still, it's a drop in the river after DOGE's month-long descent. With Dogecoin jumping 5% over the past 24 hours, holders have another reason to celebrate this holiday season. DOGE is now trading at a little over $0.07 and...
Binance Responds to ‘FUD’: ‘A Healthy Company Will Not be Destroyed By a Tweet’
The crypto exchange has published a statement addressing “recent media and community questions” over its financial status and user asset security. Binance has published a lengthy statement in response to “recent media and community questions” regarding the company’s financial health in the wake of the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX.
Crypto Is Down Bad, But VCs Keep Pouring Money In
After the collapse of FTX, Web3 VCs say they believe in decentralized tech as much as ever. What the hell else can they say?. Given the contagion and chaos we have witnessed since Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX had a sudden multibillion-dollar coronary, you may be tempted to conclude the entire crypto industry is headed for the great Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the sky, and that nobody in their right mind could possibly still have faith in it.
Inflation concerns push S&P 500 lower; Tesla shares drop
The S&P 500 traded lower for the third consecutive week on concerns inflation may be more stubborn than anticipated. On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported the personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 5.5% year-over-year in the month of November, down from 6.1% in October. Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, was up 4.7%, in line with analyst estimates. ...
Santa's Crypto 'Naughty' List 2022
It was a turbulent year for crypto. Here’s who Santa tells Decrypt will get coal in their stockings this holiday season. The cryptocurrency industry has seen more than its fair share of controversy, fraud, and questionable decisions this year. From the downfall of the ambitious Terra blockchain helmed by...
3Commas API Dispute Highlights Risks of Algorithmic Trading
A group of traders says over $22 million in crypto have been stolen through compromised API keys. Despite the bear market, cryptocurrency day traders still see opportunities to strike it rich. Many seek out an edge by employing algorithmic trading bots that automatically execute trades at a moment's notice. There...
FTX Case May Bring SEC One Step Closer To Banning Crypto Exchanges
The SEC's language about FTX's token FTT in its charges against two former FTX execs show its heightened aggression toward crypto exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be compiling legal ammunition to take on the beating heart of the global crypto economy: centralized crypto exchanges. And the...
Peter Thiel-backed Crypto Exchange Bullish Calls Off $9B SPAC Plan
Bullish joins a number of firms that have scrapped their SPAC aspirations amid an uncertain regulatory climate for crypto firms. The Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition Corporation have mutually agreed to call off their planned merger. In July 2021, Far Peak...
Is Craig Wright’s Campaign to Convince the World That He Invented Bitcoin Over?
Craig Wright, the Australian computer scientist has claimed for years to be Satoshi Nakamoto—the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin—has signaled that he may be ending his infamous campaign to convince the world that he is crypto’s founding father. “I have been too angry for too long as I...
Artist Royalties Are Among ‘Most Compelling Features of Crypto’: Zora Co-Founder
Jacob Horne expressed concern about the NFT market heading toward zero-royalties on the latest episode of the gm podcast. Royalties in the digital art market have become a hot-button topic since several NFT marketplaces, including LooksRare and Magic Eden, made paying royalties to artists optional. If you ask Jacob Horne,...
