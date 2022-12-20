Read full article on original website
Here Are 4 Ways Bill “Bojangles” Robinson Transformed Tap Dance
Bill “Bojangles” Robinson was born Luther Robinson in Richmond, Virginia on May 25, 1878, Biography.com. He hated his name as a child, later forcing his brother Bill to switch names with him. By 1885, he was an orphan, being raised by his grandmother Bedilia, earning the name “Bojangles” because of his ways. He was just 5 when he began performing in local beer gardens for a living. By age 9, he had joined a traveling troupe. Robinson worked his way up in the entertainment world and became a world-class star. He made the transition from Broadway to Hollywood films and gained international fame as an accomplished tap dancer, using most of his fortune having fun and giving back to various communities. A pioneering dancer, Robinson passed away more than seven decades ago on November 25, 1949, but his legacy lives on. In homage of his contributions, here are 4 ways Bojangles transformed tap dance, courtesy of New World Encyclopedia:
How San Antonio became a hub for migrants
The U.S. is straining to handle the migrant influx. San Antonio may be a model.
Why Every Black Parent Should Teach Their Child About the Floating Freedom School
Today, having an education is something that is expected. There are historically Black colleges and universities receiving millions to invest into advancing educational initiatives, free educational programs popping up all across the country, and we’ve lived long enough to see the first Black education commissioner, who was just appointed as the new chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY). However, behind all the current Black excellence is a long history of education suppression for Black people in the U.S. There was a time when not only did we have to find ways to further our education under the terror of white supremacy, we got inventive and worked together to do it. One such story that comes to mind is the one of the Floating Freedom School. To ensure we never take advantage of the current educational opportunities, here are some reasons why every Black parent should teach their child about the Floating Freedom School, courtesy of BlackThen.com.
Knight, Clooney, Grant Feted at Kennedy Center Honors
WASHINGTON (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Sean Penn called U2 “four scrappy Dublin punks.” Ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Matt Damon playfully teased his friend George Clooney — a lot — while Sheryl Crow delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” to Amy Grant during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors.
Meet Jerry Lawson, Father of the Video Game Cartridge
He’s considered one of the “fathers of modern gaming!”. We too were shocked when we saw the recent Google Doodle profiling Gerald “Jerry” Lawson, father of the video game cartridge. The fact that the nostalgic childhood pastime of playing video games was intertwined with an invention made possible by a brother was not lost on us. In 2017, we briefly profiled Lawson’s contributions to the field of engineering and why they were so monumental. Now we’re back to amplify this important nugget of hidden history and continue the conversation of honoring Lawson’s legacy by telling you more about his remarkable story.
Oregon Lawsuit Spotlights Destruction of Black Neighborhoods
A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in the predominantly Black Albina neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said....
10 Groundbreaking Photos Shot by Gordon Parks That Would Inspire Anyone
We’re celebrating what would have been Parks’ 110th birthday!. Gordon Parks was a photographer, musician, author, and filmmaker whose career spanned more than 50 years. Widely recognized as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Parks was known for using photography as a medium to highlight the dynamic nuances of everyday life. His work elevated the conversation around American life, culture, race, social justice and the Black experience. A Kansas native, the world-renowned photographer also made history as the first African-American photographer to shoot for LIFE and Vogue magazines.
6 Things You Should Know About the First Black Author, Phyllis Wheatley
Phillis Wheatley Peters, also spelled Phyllis Wheatley, was one of the most known poets of pre-19th century America. Enslaved in the home of prominent Boston businessman John Wheatly, the family helped educate a young Wheatly, teaching her to read and write and assisting with publishing her works as a young adult all across the globe. Eventually, Wheatley made history as the first Black author to have her work published as a book.
PBS Genealogy Show Seeks Viewers’ Brick Walls
The popular PBS show “Finding Your Roots” is putting out a nationwide casting call for a non-celebrity viewer to be featured on season 10 of the long-running series. The show is looking for anyone with a “family mystery” that the team from “Finding Your Roots” can help solve. The chosen viewer will be publicly announced in the summer of 2023, and will appear on Season 10, which is expected to premiere in early 2024. Interested individuals can apply now at http://findingyourrootscasting.com until January 27, 2023.
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Religious Freedom and LGBTQ Rights Are Clashing in Schools and on Campuses – and Courts Are Deciding
Disputes over religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in the United States have led to some of the most high-profile judicial controversies – and 2022 is no exception. For example, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 5, 2022, about whether a designer can refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples; a ruling is likely in late June 2023.
New State Voter Fraud Units Find Few Cases from Midterms
WASHINGTON (AP) — State-level law enforcement units created after the 2020 presidential election to investigate voter fraud are looking into scattered complaints more than two weeks after the midterms but have provided no indication of systemic problems. That’s just what election experts had expected and led critics to suggest...
Asian Faiths Try to Save Sacred Swastika Corrupted by Hitler
Sheetal Deo was shocked when she got a letter from her Queens apartment building’s co-op board calling her Diwali decoration “offensive” and demanding she take it down. “My decoration said ‘Happy Diwali’ and had a swastika on it,” said Deo, a physician, who was celebrating the Hindu festival of lights.
