Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Games on TV Today (Sunday, Dec. 25)
Here's a quick look at the NFL games on today, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett shook off nerves late in game to secure win
Saturday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders was an excellent test for a young and talented Pittsburgh Steelers roster. The game was filled with emotion and once you figured in the pageantry of the night, the weather and the fact it was Christmas Eve, it would be easy to see why a young team might feel overwhelmed.
Tri-City Herald
Colts Officially Eliminated from Playoffs, What’s Next In Indianapolis?
The Indianapolis Colts were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night after the Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the New York Jets 19-3. There weren't many Colts fans who had hope of their 4-9-1 team making the playoffs, but for the second year in a row, it was the Jaguars who closed the door.
Tri-City Herald
Kenneth Walker, 3 other Seahawks officially questionable. Pete Carroll says they will play
All the Seahawks’ questionables aren’t questions to Pete Carroll. The coach said about an hour after his team listed lead running back Kenneth Walker, top tight end Noah Fant, second wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and backup running back DeeJay Dallas officially questionable that the team expects all of them to play Saturday for Seattle (7-7) at Kansas City (11-3).
The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year
When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the 2022 Eastern Conference...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Shares Why He’s Still Playing Football
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't quite gone to plan. The Bucs currently sit at just 6-8 and are fighting for their lives to stay atop the NFC South standings to make the playoffs. They have lost 2 of their last 3, including a comeback by the Bengals last week that saw the Bucs play their best half, then worst half of football this season.
Tri-City Herald
2023 National Signing Day heroes, zeroes: Oregon rolls, Notre Dame falls
The first big day of the 2023 college football recruiting season is here as the Early Signing Period opened up, and while there's still plenty of action to come, we saw a series of bombshell flips, signings, and commits across the sport. Picking so-called winners and losers isn't an exact...
Comments / 0