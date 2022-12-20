Read full article on original website
Kiwanis Club of Marquette distributes Christmas Eve dinners as a way of giving back
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette prepared, passed out and delivered food to the Marquette community on Christmas Eve. Dinner Coordinator Neal Crothers said the meal is similar to a Thanksgiving meal. “We’re serving turkey gravy mashed potatoes, yams, and some pie to go along with it...
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
Marquette Food Co-op close to fundraising goal for ‘Round Up at the Register’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for its ‘Round Up at the Register’ fundraiser. Shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register to donate to United Way of Marquette County. So far the Co-op has nearly...
Plowing service hard at work with latest storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway. Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.
Escanaba Public Safety delivers holiday gifts with special guests
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety’s “Shop with a Cop” event concluded Thursday with two special guests, and a visit to 29 children on the nice list. Despite the Grinch’s best efforts to steal the presents, 29 children in Escanaba received their Christmas wishes today, thanks to Escanaba Public Safety, and Santa, of course.
Escanaba food market prepares for holiday rush Friday, looking to keep shelves stocked
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba market is preparing for one of the busiest days of the year. Staff at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba said the busiest days of the year are July 3, the day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 23. This year, on top of the holiday...
UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities. “My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up...
Alzheimer’s Association shares tips for caring for loved ones during winter storm and holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the winter storm continues and the Christmas holiday approaches, the Alzheimer’s Association is sharing tips for checking in on your loved ones. The Alzheimer’s Association says when stopping by to visit a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia there are some things you should do. Make sure the house is warm enough, make sure they’re dressed appropriately and ensure they’re eating and drinking regularly.
Jeffrey’s Restaurant collects over 600 gifts for community children, restaurant manager shares efficient wrapping technique
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant collected hundreds of gifts for hundreds of children with its Angel Tree this Christmas season. General Manager Carissa Taylor estimates that she helped wrap over 600 gifts, all of which were donated by the community, in a matter of weeks. Taylor shares her...
What to know about recycling and reusing holiday gift items
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday. Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted. Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused,...
2 Marquette County grocery stores explain how to handle shopping rush
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite an influx of people in grocery stores right now two Marquette County markets said they feel well-prepared for the high demand. The Marquette Food Co-op said it’s seen many people seeking last-minute items for Christmas dinner and stocking up for the storm however, they feel ready.
Automotive experts share tips for cold weather ahead of winter storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the winter storm bearing down and temperatures falling, car experts are sharing some tips to make sure your vehicle makes it through. From properly inflated seasonal tires to a fully charged battery, experts say much of the winter maintenance on your vehicle is preventative. They also recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has last-minute deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette said that it still has last-minute deals for last-minute shoppers. Going on now in the store is its 12 Sales of Christmas. During this sale every day, one item will be on sale in the store until Christmas. With Christmas being three days away, store employees said they noticed right now there are more male shoppers than usual. Employees also said if you need help getting someone a gift, they are happy to help.
Marquette plow drivers share their unique point of view on the roads
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, TV6 rode along with a Marquette Public Works plow driver. We got a first-hand look at the roads from the front seat of a plow truck. Supervisor Chad Hightshoe describes what a normal day for a Marquette city plow driver looks like. “Typically, we...
No injuries in overnight fire at Sagola Township camp
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a fire early Thursday morning in northern Dickinson County. At 12:20 a.m. central time, the Sagola Township Fire Department was paged to N12425 M-95, north of Channing, for a fully engulfed structure fire. The Sagola Township Fire Department says upon...
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
Blizzard conditions linger this evening but subside by Christmas Day
Snow and winds will continue to stick around for the rest of this evening and some parts of tomorrow morning. Various law enforcement offices and government offices like Gogebic and Dickinson counties say to avoid traveling unless it is absolutely necessary. Winds tonight will still vary from 20-35 mph with gusts ranging from 45-60 mph. Snowfall amounts from this afternoon into the evening will be heaviest in the east like in Alger County with 7-11″. As Christmas Day progresses snow will subside and winds will calm down with only isolated snow chances.
UP emergency services, power companies prepare for intense snowfall and wind
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Power companies and emergency responders are prepared for what is expected to be a very busy Christmas weekend. Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hummel says first responders in the county are ready to help during the storm. “We are working with our first responder...
