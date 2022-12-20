Scholar Athlete: Everton Prospere
The Valley Stream North High School senior led the Spartans to a league championship as captain of the boys tennis team. He also was an assistant coach for the girls tennis team.
The Valley Stream North High School senior led the Spartans to a league championship as captain of the boys tennis team. He also was an assistant coach for the girls tennis team.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0