Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
"You're doing good, but no more rapping, no more videos, no more movies" — Shaquille O'Neal on the first thing Phil Jackson wanted him to do
From the get-go, Phil Jackson knew what Shaq needed to do to evolve from famous to legendary.
Tri-City Herald
Clock Is Ticking for Sixers Rivals Hawks to Satisfy Trae Young?
Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers were faced with a tough situation that only had one way to be resolved. As the former Sixers star Ben Simmons refused to play for the organization, Philadelphia had no choice but to find value for Simmons by trading him away. According to a report...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Pundit Predicts Russell Westbrook Wins Major Award This Season
Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is enjoying a much better second year in Los Angeles. Last year, Westbrook struggled to fit in next to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Then, he spent an entire offseason as the center of trade rumors, and a whole lot of drama. But new...
Tri-City Herald
Tre Mann Shines in First OKC Blue Game
On Wednesday night, most Oklahoma City fans were likely watching the Thunder take down the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three nights. At the same time, however, Mann was leading the OKC Blue to a dominant victory over the Lakeland Magic in Las Vegas at the G League Showcase.
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed
It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
Anthony Davis has been unavailable to play for your Los Angeles Lakers with a loosely defined "right foot injury" since the second half of L.A.'s most impressive win of the season, a 126-108 drubbing of MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets last Friday. We know he's going to...
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans vs. Thunder: Storming Back Up The Standings
New Orleans, LA- The New Orleans Pelicans (19-12) are back on a winning track after beating the San Antonio Spurs last night. The Pelicans did not get much time to celebrate though, as they flew out to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second game of a back-to-back set.
Tri-City Herald
Screen Shots: Dallas Stars, New Brunswick and Brad Marchand
This is Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature that takes a few hockey topics and analyzes them in short bursts. As always, we’ll keep the introductory paragraph brief, and get right down to business. The resurgent Dallas Stars are one of the NHL’s most intriguing teams this season. They’re...
