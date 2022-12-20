Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Deputies find man reported missing from Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. A man reported missing from Palm Beach County has been found. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office located Jean Patrick Dorisca Friday, Dec. 23. He was last seen in the Lake Worth...
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
WPBF News 25
WATCH: Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Special
JUPITER, Fla. — Video above: 28th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade. The 28th Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade took place along the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday, Dec. 3. More than 50 boats started at the Safe Harbor North Palm Beach Marina at 6 p.m. and made their way...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, taken to hospital following dispute at Delray Beach strip mall
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest headlines and weather from WPBF 25 News. A man was hospitalized following a shooting Friday morning in Delray Beach. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a strip mall in the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue. Police said the victim was...
Palm Beach County to open cold weather shelter Friday
Palm Beach County is preparing for an arctic cold front, which is forecast to impact the area beginning Friday evening through this weekend.
WPBF News 25
Multi-unit fire displaces 12 people, including 6 kids, in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Twelve people, including six kids, have been displaced from their West Palm Beach homes because of a fire Thursday morning. It happened on 11th Street in the Progressive North West neighborhood, according to American Red...
cw34.com
Relatives of slain Lantana teen: 'It's like they took a piece of us too'
THE ACREAGE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives are searching for the killer or killers who took the life of a Lantana teenager, whose body was found in The Acreage Wednesday afternoon. A makeshift shrine has been created at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 75th Lane...
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
treasurecoast.com
Silver Alert for 85 year-old Fort Pierce man
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St.Lucie Sheriff has issued a silver alert for 85 year-old Robert J. Schmidt of Fort Pierce. A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old Robert J. Schmidt, who was last seen on Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., near the 14,000 block of Cisne Circle in Fort Pierce.
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
cw34.com
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
Port St. Lucie man, 66, loses control of truck, dies in crash, FHP says
A 66-year-old man died after he lost control of his pickup truck and crash Friday morning in the city limits, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
fox13news.com
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
cw34.com
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach, suspect identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A husband and wife are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
Deputies investigating shooting deaths of man, woman near West Palm as murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding a man and woman, both in their 50s, shot to death in a home near West Palm Beach. Deputies believe the man shot the woman and injured another man in the home before turning the gun...
WSVN-TV
Plantation police investigate, breach room in apartment complex
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation. On Friday, SWAT teams, along with police officers, were seen leaving the scene of the crime. The Plantation Inn Plaza, an apartment complex, was the focus of the investigation before authorities left. Police told 7News they were going...
