Valley Stream, NY

News 12

Authorities: Virginia man arrested for shooting Yonkers man in the head

A Virginia man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week in Mount Vernon. Richmond police and the FBI Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force say Dalvauna Brown, of Richmond, was arrested for shooting Garfield Morgan, of Yonkers, in the head on Monday afternoon in the area of 220 S. Ninth Ave.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Tree falls on home and cars in New Rochelle

A home and multiple cars were hit by a tree in New Rochelle around 2 a.m. Friday. The homeowners say they spent the morning cleaning up before realizing the full extent of the damage at 4:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. The homeowners are now working to see who the...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Alert Center: Fatal accident on Saw Mill River Parkway Friday morning

County police say a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway in the southbound lanes around 2:45 a.m. The accident occurred near the Odell Avenue overpass. The victim was taken to St. John’s Riverside Hospital where he was later pronounced dead....
YONKERS, NY

