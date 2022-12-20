Read full article on original website
Eight cars involved in Rockton crash in near white-out conditions
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight vehicles were involved in a crash in near white-out conditions Friday in Rockton. According to the Rockton Fire Protection District, the crash happened in the 8800 block of N. Main Road around 4 p.m. No one was seriously injured, authorities said, but three people were taken to local hospitals by […]
Tragic News: A 61 Year Old Female Has Passed Away and 1 Firefighter Suffered Minor injuries, During An Early Morning Fire in Rockford
WIFR
One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire claims the life of a 61-year-old woman Saturday. The Rockford fire department was called to the 3600 block of Huffman Blvd. in Rockford just after 9:15 a.m. for a house fire. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
nbc15.com
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He’s been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. “It’s going to be 9 below tonight,” he […]
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
WIFR
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
WIFR
In case you get stranded in your car during winter storm, here’s how to prepare
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Caution, and preparation go hand in hand for drivers hitting the roads during the 2022 winter storm. Deputies and officials are urging people to stock up their cars with gas and supplies following multiple reports of people getting stuck, and stranded while tow trucks try to play catch up.
