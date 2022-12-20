ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon on Rockford's East side.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Tree In Rockford
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One woman dead after Saturday morning house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire claims the life of a 61-year-old woman Saturday. The Rockford fire department was called to the 3600 block of Huffman Blvd. in Rockford just after 9:15 a.m. for a house fire. Crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke showing from the back of the house.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park

RockfordScanner.com : Accident In Loves Park

At approximately 6:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to N Perryville Road and Harlem Road in Loves Park for reports of a auto accident. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect possible delays.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Black Smoke Coming From The Airport Area

Sources are reporting a possible fire scene near the Rockford Airport. Initial reports are saying just before noon today,. There was a lot of Black smoke coming from Main and Beltline area. Many reports are saying they believe the fire is at, or near the Rockford Airport. When emergency personnel...
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side

It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

