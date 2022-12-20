Read full article on original website
Mac Jones disappointed in loss vs. Bengals despite 4th quarter play
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones faced a tough reaction from his home fans again on Saturday. In the early stages of the New England Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones and the rest of the offense struggled as they failed to get the ball over midfield until the end of the third quarter. In […] The post Mac Jones disappointed in loss vs. Bengals despite 4th quarter play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Nets stinker
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2022-23 season, but they are far from perfect. As seen in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. continue to struggle to start games. On Friday in their highly anticipated showdown with Kevin...
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Rhamondre Stevenson gets real on costly fumble in Patriots vs. Bengals
For the second straight week, the New England Patriots’ offense made a costly error in the final moments of the game. After roaring from a 22-0 deficit to make it 22-18 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, the Patriots were on the doorstep of taking the lead and possibly winning the game. They had the ball at the Bengals’ 5-yard line with just a minute remaining, but Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball and the Bengals recovered, essentially ending the game.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG
Thursday night’s marquee matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets had no shortage of action. At one point, Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Nets big man Nic Claxton as the pair ended up down on the floor after a botched layup attempt by the former back-to-back MVP. Claxton did not appreciate the […] The post Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets savagely called out by Nic Claxton on IG appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson blowing game vs. Bengals sets Twitter on fire
The New England Patriots had the chance to move a step closer to potentially making the playoffs, but those hopes came crashing down on Saturday after a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Bill Belichick’s squad nearly came back from a 22-point deficit, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on the 8-yard line with just over a minute left in the fourth and ended any opportunity of going ahead.
Hunter Henry suffers knee injury during Patriots game vs. Bengals
New England Patriots’ TE Hunter Henry suffered a knee injury during the team’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, per Adam Schefter. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game. Henry crashed into a teammate while running a route which led to him tumbling to the ground. How Hunter Henry got hurt…@danorlovsky7 probably […] The post Hunter Henry suffers knee injury during Patriots game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Another chapter was added to the Kendrick Bourne saga on Saturday, however, it was because of positive results the receiver brought in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 tilt against the Bengals. Bourne played an integral role in the Patriots’ comeback bid in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, recording six receptions […] The post Kendrick Bourne just grateful to get playing time in Patriots’ loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Marcus Jones enters Deion Sanders territory with stunning feat vs. Bengals
Marcus Jones is having quite a rookie campaign with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots down by a 22-0 score in the third quarter of their Week 16 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones delivered in convincing fashion, as he hauled in a much-needed interception off of quarterback Joe Burrow and went the […] The post Patriots’ Marcus Jones enters Deion Sanders territory with stunning feat vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – The first three quarters weren’t pretty for Mac Jones on Saturday afternoon. The New England Patriots’ second-year quarterback struggled to move the sticks as the team’s offense failed to move the ball into their opponents’ territory through nearly 45 minutes of play in their 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But Jones bounced […] The post Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers praise Mac Jones’ ‘warrior’ effort in loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Mac Jones links up with Jakobi Meyers for insane 48-yard TD thanks to Scotty Washington assist
The New England Patriots pulled off a highlight reel play, albeit with luck on their side. Mac Jones fired a pass down field during the Patriots-Bengals Saturday clash. The ball bounced off of Scotty Washington and into the hands of Jakobi Meyers for a 48-yard TD, per Barstool Sports. Oh my goodness. Mac Jones to […] The post Patriots’ Mac Jones links up with Jakobi Meyers for insane 48-yard TD thanks to Scotty Washington assist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow Bengals’ protector La’el Collins dodges a bullet with knee injury update
Cincinnati Bengals OT La’el Collins has been ruled out for the remainder of the Bengals-Patriots game, per Ian Rapoport. Collins was initially forced to leave the affair due to an apparent left knee injury. The team ultimately decided to rule him out for the rest of Saturday. The latest update per Ian Rapoport indicates that Collins is believed to have avoided an ACL injury, which is great news. His kneecap just shifted.
Joe Burrow protector Bengals’ La’el Collins gets brutal update after scary injury
Cincinnati Bengals OT La’el Collins has been ruled out for the remainder of the Bengals-Patriots game, per Ian Rapoport. Collins was initially forced to leave the affair due to an apparent left knee injury. The team ultimately decided to rule him out for the rest of Saturday. A long-term timetable has yet to be released.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilariously proclaims himself as the NBA Twitter GOAT
There is perhaps no bigger personality on NBA Twitter than Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets superstar isn’t only active on the social media platform on a regular basis, but more importantly, KD’s knack for interacting with the fans makes him a true marvel on NBA Twitter. Durant himself is well aware of this fact. The […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s hilariously proclaims himself as the NBA Twitter GOAT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s potential next shoe deal after Nike breakup, revealed
Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
