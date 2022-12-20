Read full article on original website
Lincoln Police make arrest in homicide of a 38-year-old man
The Lincoln Police Department made an arrest, on Saturday, in connection to the homicide that happened in Lincoln Friday morning near south 20th and Washington Streets.
doniphanherald.com
Teen charged in connection with November homicide shot woman eight times, authorities say
OMAHA — An 18-year-old Omahan fired at least 11 shots at a 20-year-old woman on Nov. 6, killing her, authorities said. Keanu Louis was ordered held without bail by a judge Thursday afternoon. He faces a first-degree murder charge and two firearms charges, and is being charged as an adult.
KETV.com
Lincoln police make arrest in early Friday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said they made an arrest in the early Friday morning homicide near South 20th and Washington streets. Karsen Rezac, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Police responded to the disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning, where they initially...
KETV.com
No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
KETV.com
38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
KETV.com
No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
News Channel Nebraska
Teens arrested for alleged robbery in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four out of five teens were arrested for an alleged robbery in Lincoln Thursday. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to a residence in the area of Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane for a weapons offense. Officers with LPD said they had spoke...
klkntv.com
Teens hijacked vehicle after victim asked if they wanted a ride, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman lost her vehicle Wednesday after offering teens a ride in a north Lincoln neighborhood, police say. Before noon, a 20-year-old woman and her friend were delivering food near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway when they saw three teenage boys walking in the cold.
KETV.com
Court documents detail investigation of 20-year-old Omaha woman's death in mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Investigators believe 20-year-old Karly Wood, an Omaha woman killed in a mass shooting, was shot eight times. Wood's family said she was a person with a heart of gold saving up to start her own business, but her life was cut short. New court documents show...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say
A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
iheart.com
Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
WOWT
‘Nobody is standing up for Karly’: Family of Omaha house party shooting victim seeks justice
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the murder of a young Omaha woman during a hail of gunfire at a house party was in court Thursday. Imhotep Davis, 25, was denied bond and will remain in jail until trial. Dealing with the tragedy doesn’t get any easier for Karly...
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
News Channel Nebraska
Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges
LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
OPD arrest suspect for second-degree murder in homicide at 33rd and Ames
Omaha Police announced that the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force has arrested 25-year-old Imhotep Davis in relation to the homicide at 33rd and Ames Avenue.
1011now.com
LPD: 30s-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
doniphanherald.com
Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle
An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
KETV.com
DNA helps identify Minnesota cold case victim as 25-year-old man from Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — DNA evidence leads to a big break in a Minnesota cold case — and authorities say the murder victim is from Omaha. Louis Gattaino was 25 years old when he vanished in 1971. His remains were found 10 years later in a culvert near the...
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
KETV.com
Autopsy confirms human remains found in Kansas as missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
