Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Lincoln police make arrest in early Friday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said they made an arrest in the early Friday morning homicide near South 20th and Washington streets. Karsen Rezac, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Police responded to the disturbance at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning, where they initially...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man accused of murder in Omaha mass shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — In Douglas County court Thursday, no bond was set for the man accused of murder in a deadly mass shooting. Imhotep Davis was arraigned on seven felonies, including second-degree murder. Investigators said he fired at least 14 rounds into a party near 33rd Street and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

No bond set for man who fled state, accused of killing Omaha woman

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A Douglas County court set no bond for the man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha woman in November. Police said 18-year-old Keanu Louis went to Seattle after Daetiauna Kellogg's death near 49th and Miami streets. Investigators found Louis and brought him back to...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Teens arrested for alleged robbery in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four out of five teens were arrested for an alleged robbery in Lincoln Thursday. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to a residence in the area of Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane for a weapons offense. Officers with LPD said they had spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Lincoln man caught with 114 grams of meth, charged with two felonies, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with two felonies after investigators found 114 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his pockets while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening, police alleged in court records. Shaun Robinson was sitting in his car in a north Lincoln parking lot when investigators detained him...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Man dies after being shot, crashes vehicle in Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 38 year old man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just before 12:30 Friday morning, officers were called to the area of South 20th and Washington Street for a disturbance. Police say the caller to 911 reported hearing gunshots and possibly a car crash. LPD says arriving officers located an SUV that had been involved in a crash and the driver suffering from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges

LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
HICKMAN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: 30s-year-old Lincoln man dead after shooting near 20th & Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Near South neighborhood overnight. Capt. Duane Winkler tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to the area of 20th & Washington on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and found a 30-year-old Lincoln man who had been shot. Winkler says he was shortly pronounced dead at the scene.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omahan wanted in fatal Benson shooting extradited from Seattle

An 18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Omaha woman has been extradited to Omaha from Seattle. Keanu Louis was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested in Seattle on Dec. 7 after being charged in a warrant with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of DaeTiauna Kellogg.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for robbing laundromat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a laundromat and returning later for another theft. According to Omaha Police, 38-year-old Jonathan Clausell was arrested in relation to multiple incidents at the Anytime Laundry near 96th and Park Drive within the last week. On Dec. 14 at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Autopsy confirms human remains found in Kansas as missing Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. — An autopsy Friday confirmed the human remains found in Kansas as a missing Omaha woman, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, authorities found the body, identified as Cari Allen, in a barn in Topeka. The scene was about six miles away from Aldrick Scott's home.
